NZ: 54-1 (7) | ENG Vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, WC 2023: New Zealand Bounce Back

England Vs New Zealand (ENG Vs NZ) ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 1st Match: England scored 282 for 9 in 50 overs after New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first in Match No 1 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 5. Stand-in captain Tom Latham was happy with the team effort after his decision to bowl first. Ben Stokes and Kane Williamson are the two big players who are missing in the playing 11 for England and New Zealand due to respective injuries.

England's aggressive batting unit flopped to some extent as barring Joe Root (77) and Jos Buttler (43), no other batter really stepped up. Jonny Bairstow gave a fiery start to the England innings but the Three Liosn failed to accelerate in the middle overs and they were not helped by regular fall of wickets.

