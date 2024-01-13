IND: 116-2 (10) | IND Vs AFG, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Jaiswal, Dube Steady India's Chase
India Vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Arshdeep Singh Took 3 Wickets In The First Innings.
Live IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Score: In the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan posted a total of 172 runs in their innings. Gulbadin Naib was the top scorer with a brisk 57 runs off 35 balls, including five fours and four sixes. Contributions from Najibullah Zadran (23) and Karim Janat (20) added to the total. Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for India, claiming three wickets for 32 runs in his four overs, while Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel also picked up crucial wickets. The Afghanistan innings featured a mix of aggressive strokes and smart bowling changes by the Indian bowlers. The match took place as part of the Afghanistan tour of India in 2024, with India winning the toss and choosing to bowl.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Here.
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Jaiswal Departs
Karim Janat dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal for a well-played 68 runs off 34 balls, inducing an edge as Jaiswal attempts to guide the ball to third man, with Gurbaz taking the catch behind the stumps, comprising five fours and six sixes in his entertaining innings.
Live Score IND 154/3 (12.3) CRR: 12.32 REQ: 2.53
India need 19 runs in 45 balls
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Hat-Trick Of Sixes
Shivam Dube's onslaught continues as he smashes three consecutive sixes off Mohammad Nabi, taking full advantage of a full toss and showcasing powerful hits over cow corner, deep mid-wicket, and long-on, while Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches his fifty with a well-nudged single to deep mid-wicket, contributing to the swift and entertaining progress of the Indian innings.
Live Score IND 116/2 (10) CRR: 11.6 REQ: 5.7
India need 57 runs in 60 balls
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Dube Goes Down The Ground
Noor Ahmad mixes up his deliveries, including a wide googly and a flatter one, as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube collect singles and a powerful six over long-off, capitalizing on the offered width and boosting the scoring for India.
Live Score IND 96/2 (9.1) CRR: 10.47 REQ: 7.11
India need 77 runs in 65 balls
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Tight Start By Noor
Noor Ahmad delivers a mix of variations, including a googly and a tossed-up delivery, as Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal manage singles and doubles, with the latter's shot requiring a combined effort to prevent a boundary.
Live Score IND 75/2 (7) CRR: 10.71 REQ: 7.54
India need 98 runs in 78 balls
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Departs
Naveen-ul-Haq dismisses Virat Kohli for 29 runs off 16 balls as the Indian captain, in an unusual attacking mode, fails to clear mid-off, resulting in a catch taken by Ibrahim Zadran.
Live Score IND 62/2 (5.3) CRR: 11.27 REQ: 7.66
India need 111 runs in 87 balls
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: India On Attack
Mujeeb concedes 19 runs in an over as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli showcase their batting prowess, with Jaiswal smashing three consecutive fours – a straight drive, a square cut, and an extra cover drive – while Kohli contributes with a well-placed four through the off-side and a couple nudged to mid-wicket.
Live Score IND 58/1 (5.1) CRR: 11.23 REQ: 7.75
India need 115 runs in 89 balls
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Jaiswal Dominate Farooqi
Fazalhaq Farooqi delivers a mix of deliveries, with Yashasvi Jaiswal showcasing his prowess with a dropped chance, followed by a massive six over deep mid-wicket and another lofted six over long-on, while Virat Kohli punches one square to retain strike.
Live Score IND 32/1 (3) CRR: 10.67 REQ: 8.29
India need 141 runs
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Golden Duck For Rohit Sharma
Fazalhaq Farooqi dismisses Rohit Sharma for a duck as the Indian captain's premeditated shot, backing away and swinging across the line, fails to connect, leading to his bowled dismissal.
Live Score IND 5/1 (0.5) CRR: 6 REQ: 8.77
India need 168 runs
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: 4 Wickets In Last 6 Balls
Arshdeep Singh delivers a yorker, and as Naveen-ul-Haq digs it out onto his boots, a scramble for a run ensues. Jitesh throws at the stumps, with Jaiswal backing up at square leg. In an attempt to sneak a second run, Fazalhaq Farooqi is run out by Jaiswal's accurate fielding. Farooqi departs without scoring, and it adds a humorous touch to the conclusion of the innings.
Live Score AFG 172 (20) CRR: 8.6
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: AFG 8 Down
Arshdeep Singh bowls a precise blockhole delivery from round the wicket, prompting Noor Ahmad to attempt a creative helicopter shot. However, Kohli, stationed at long-on, adeptly moves to his right, securing a well-judged catch as Arshdeep claims another wicket. Noor Ahmad departs after scoring 1 run from 2 balls.
Live Score
AFG 171/9 (19.5) CRR: 8.62
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: AFG 7 Down
Karim Janat attempts a big shot down the ground off Arshdeep Singh's delivery, but the elevation exceeds the distance, resulting in a catch taken by Axar at long-off, concluding Janat's innings at 20 runs from 10 balls, including two fours and one six.
Live Score AFG 165/7 (19.2) CRR: 8.53
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh Takes The Wicket
Arshdeep Singh dismisses Najibullah with a cleverly executed slower cutter, inducing a mistimed shot that results in the Afghan batsman chopping the ball onto his stumps, concluding Najibullah's innings at 23 runs from 21 balls, including one four and two sixes.
Live Score AFG 145/6 (18) CRR: 8.06
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Almost A Tight Over By Sundar
Washington Sundar concedes various runs as Karim Janat efficiently flicks one to fine leg for a boundary, while Najibullah manages to score despite mistiming a heave, with singles taken through covers and long-on, ending the over with the Afghan batsmen gaining runs off both well-placed shots and a chip over the bowler's head.
Live Score AFG 123/5 (16.1) CRR: 7.61
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Bishnoi Strikes Again
Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Nabi as the batsman attempts a forceful shot with the spin, but the lack of distance results in a catch taken by Rinku Singh at long-off, concluding Nabi's innings at 14 runs from 18 balls with one four.
Live Score AFG 104/5 (14.2) CRR: 7.26
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh Back In Attack
Arshdeep Singh varies his pace effectively, delivering a mix of full and short-pitched balls, with Nabi and Najibullah managing to score through drives, pulls, and a risky run attempt, while Kohli's accurate throw narrowly misses the stumps.
Live Score AFG 103/4 (14) CRR: 7.36
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Axar Patel Strikes Again
Axar Patel deceives Gulbadin with a cleverly bowled slower delivery, inducing a mistimed shot that results in a catch by Rohit at mid-wicket, ending Gulbadin's innings at 57 runs from 35 balls, including 5 fours and 4 sixes.
Live Score AFG 91/4 (11.3) CRR: 7.91
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Fifty For Gulbadin
Naib reaches his fifty, celebrating with a bicep flex, validating the successful promotion to number three, as Nabi acknowledges the achievement.
Live Score AFG 91/3 (11.1) CRR: 8.15
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: AFG Build Partnership
Shivam Dube delivers a mix of lengths, including a six off a full toss and a well-executed slower ball six, with some good fielding efforts preventing further damage in the over.
Live Score AFG 77/3 (9) CRR: 8.56
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Shivam Dube Strikes, AFG 3 Down
Shivam Dube dismisses Azmatullah with a deceptive back-of-the-hand slower ball, catching him off guard as the delivery lacks bounce, and Omarzai's attempt to swat it across results in a miss, leading to his stumps being shattered; Azmatullah departs for 2 runs off 5 balls.
Live Score AFG 60/3 (7) CRR: 8.57
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Axar Patel Provides Breakthrough
Axar Patel dismisses Ibrahim Zadran with a brilliant delivery, slowing it down, enticing Zadran forward, and beating him on the outside edge to disturb the off-stump; Zadran departs for 8 runs with one boundary.
Live Score AFG 54/2 (5.5) CRR: 9.26
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Gulbadin On Top
Gulbadin and Ibrahim Zadran manage singles off Ravi Bishnoi's deliveries, including a wide, as Gulbadin showcases his prowess with a boundary and a six, exploiting Bishnoi's loose deliveries.
Live Score AFG 50/1 (5) CRR: 10
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Bishnoi Strikes
Shivam Dube takes the catch as Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Gurbaz! Undeterred by a flighted delivery around off, Gurbaz attempts a forceful shot over mid-on but fails to achieve the required elevation. Instead, he hands a straightforward catching opportunity to Dube at the circle's edge. Clearly frustrated, Gurbaz departs, scoring 14 runs off 9 balls, including one boundary and a six.
Live Score AFG 22/1 (3) CRR: 7.33
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Opens Bowling
Arshdeep Singh opens with a mixed bag, including a wide and a flicked boundary by Gurbaz, as he faces the Afghan batsman Ibrahim Zadran.
Live Score AFG 9/0 (1) CRR: 9
India opt to bowl
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Here We Go!
Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran take the crease. Arshdeep Singh, armed with the new ball, readies himself to open the attack. With one slip in place, the stage is set for the action to begin.
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Ibrahim Zadran: We will try to bat well today and put runs on the board. Again lost the toss and I would have wanted to bowl first. We spoke about the first game and worked in the net session yesterday. We did not have a good start with the bat in the last game, we spoke and hopefully we can give a good start today. Rahmat is not playing. Noor Ahmad is playing.
Rohit Sharma: We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. Just nature of the ground especially the small boundaries. The things we were talking in our meeting, we were able to come out and execute that in the first game. We asked specific roles from the guys and they performed accordingly. Not much, they don't have any baggage and it is all about backing them, allow them to be free on the ground. We will do things keeping the WC in mind but we know results are also important. Kohli and Jaiswal back for Gill and Tilak.
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Toss Report
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday.
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: 10 Years Of Wait For Rahmat
On Thursday, Rahmat marked his first T20I appearance after participating in 106 ODIs. His ODI journey commenced in March 2013.
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Toss Lucky Rohit
Prior to Rohit's victory in Mohali, India had faced a streak of 11 consecutive toss losses across various formats.
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Milestone For Kohli
Kohli is on the brink of achieving a milestone, needing just 35 more runs to become the 1st Indian and the fourth overall player to reach the 12,000-run mark in T20 cricket.
IND vs AFG LIVE Updates: India Set To Make 2 Changes To Playing 11
Rohit Sharma is likely to make 2 changes for the 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan as Virat Kohli will walk in, in place of Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in for Shubman Gill at the top of the order.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 161/7 (17.5)
Pakistan need 34 runs in 13 balls
In case you did not know, you can watch the 2nd match vs India and Afghanistan for free on your mobile and laptops. You can do so by streaming the match live on Jio Cinema app and website.
LIVE Updates India Vs Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran Aims For Improvement
"We have to improve our fielding, we were a bit lazy. We'll try to improve our batting as well. In bowling, there's no issue." - Ibrahim Zadran.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE: Weather Update
It is bright and sunny in Indore, unlike Mohali which was way too cold and Foggy. The temperature will be around 24 degree celcius.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Dube Confident Of Doing Well At No 4
"(I) was playing after a long time, and batting at number four there was some pressure on me. I had one thing in my mind that I have to play my game. First 2-3 balls, I felt a bit of pressure, after that I just focused on the ball and didn't think much on what's going on. In T20s, I know how I bat, and I know I can hit big sixes, so I can generate runs any time." - Shivam Dube.
LIVE IND vs AFG: Rohit, Virat Sweat It Out In Nets
Virat Kohli joined Team India on Saturday and hit the nets straightaway. Kohli alongwith other Indian cricketers spend long time in the nets. See pics below.
IND vs AFG LIVE Updates: Kohli returns
Today, Kohli returns to the T20Is after a gap of 14 months. He was supposed to return in the 1st match itselg but had taken a leave due to personal reasons. He will surely play today in Indore and it will be interesting to see how he goes in this match.
