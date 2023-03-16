LIVE Updates | ISL vs PSZ, 1st Eliminator Match PSL 2023: Babar Azam Vs Shadab Khan
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 1st Eliminator Match PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The winner of today's match will play the Eliminator 2 tomorrow against Lahore Qalandars for a spot in the final
Trending Photos
PSL 2023 is almost nearing its end with Eliminator 1 scheduled to take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United which will also see a mini battle taking place between Babar Azam and Shabad Khan. The loser of this game will be knocked out of the tournament. The winner goes on to play Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 on Friday at Lahore. Multan Sultans are waiting for either of these 3 teams in the final which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 19.
Zalmi had finished on number 4 in he round-robin stage and all eyes will be on the performance of Babar as he aims to take the side to the final. For Zalmi to win the competition, they need to win 3 matches on the run. Same goes for Islamad United too. From Zalmi, the key players to watch out for will be Babar, Mohammad Haris, James Neesham. On the other hand, Shadab Khan, Alex Hales, Asif Ali will be important player for United.
PSL Eliminator 1 ISL vs PSZ LIVE: Big match today
Babar Azam's Zalmi will take on Shadab Khan's Islamabad United today in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League. The game will be played at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The lose is knocked out. The winner gets to play Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator 2 tomorrow for a spot in the final. Multan Sultans are already in the final.
Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.
More Stories