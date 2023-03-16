LIVE Updates | ISL vs PSZ, 1st Eliminator Match PSL 2023: Babar Azam Vs Shadab Khan

PSL 2023 is almost nearing its end with Eliminator 1 scheduled to take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United which will also see a mini battle taking place between Babar Azam and Shabad Khan. The loser of this game will be knocked out of the tournament. The winner goes on to play Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 on Friday at Lahore. Multan Sultans are waiting for either of these 3 teams in the final which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 19.

Zalmi had finished on number 4 in he round-robin stage and all eyes will be on the performance of Babar as he aims to take the side to the final. For Zalmi to win the competition, they need to win 3 matches on the run. Same goes for Islamad United too. From Zalmi, the key players to watch out for will be Babar, Mohammad Haris, James Neesham. On the other hand, Shadab Khan, Alex Hales, Asif Ali will be important player for United.