It is going to be a battle between two of Pakistani's biggest cricketing superstars - Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi - when Peshawar Zalmi play Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) on March 17 (Friday). Babar Azam has been in top form, scoring 480 runs in 10 games at an average of 53.33 and strike rate of 148.61. Shaheen, who leads Lahore, has picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches so far. Babar vs Afridi will be the top battle to watch out for in tonight's contest. However, the two captains will be aiming to win the bigger battle.

The winner of the Zalmi vs Qalandars match sets up final vs Multan Sultans, which has preponed to Saturday, March 18. In Eliminator 1, Zalmi bowlers stepped up to stop Islamabad United from chasing the total on a beautiful batting wicket. This match too is being played in Lahore and Babar will be hoping for a similar performace from his side.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Eliminator 2 here.