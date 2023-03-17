LIVE Updates | LHQ vs PSZ, 2nd Eliminator Match PSL 2023: Check Live Streaming Details
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2nd Eliminator Match PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The winner of tonight's contest will meet Multan Sultans in final on March 18
Trending Photos
It is going to be a battle between two of Pakistani's biggest cricketing superstars - Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi - when Peshawar Zalmi play Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) on March 17 (Friday). Babar Azam has been in top form, scoring 480 runs in 10 games at an average of 53.33 and strike rate of 148.61. Shaheen, who leads Lahore, has picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches so far. Babar vs Afridi will be the top battle to watch out for in tonight's contest. However, the two captains will be aiming to win the bigger battle.
The winner of the Zalmi vs Qalandars match sets up final vs Multan Sultans, which has preponed to Saturday, March 18. In Eliminator 1, Zalmi bowlers stepped up to stop Islamabad United from chasing the total on a beautiful batting wicket. This match too is being played in Lahore and Babar will be hoping for a similar performace from his side.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Eliminator 2 here.
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Check Live Streaming details
Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandars are set to face Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 of PSL 2023. The winner of the match will face Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 final on Saturday (March 18).
Check Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Live Streaming details HERE.
LHQ vs PSZ LIVE: The second finalist to be decided today
A big battle awaits today as Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi take on Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandars. Expect a closely-fought contest as the second finalist is set to be decided tonight. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.
More Stories