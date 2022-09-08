LIVE India vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 today match Cricket Score and updates: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli open for India in absence of Rohit Sharma
Check India vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup in Dubai Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Thursday (September 7) HERE.
Babar Azam's Pakistan showed no mercy on Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash on Wednesday (September 7), as they won the contest by 1 wicket in a nail-biting matchup between the two sides. With the win, Pakistan have finished all the hopes for both Rohit Sharma's Team India and Afghanistan making it to the final. The Men in Blue were disappointing in their do-or-die matchup against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, as the Lankan Lions led by Dasun Shanaka shook the Men in Blue bowling attack chasing their target of 174 with ease, courtesy two brilliant half-centuries by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.
In what will be not more than a win of pride for Team India and Afghanistan, captains Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi will look to give it their all as their dream of winning the Asia Cup 2022 has come to an end on Wednesday.
Talking about their head to head stats, India and Afghanistan have faced each other in just 3 T20Is so far with the Men in Blue turning out to be the winner on all three occasions.
India finish PP strong - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
India finish the power play in style as both right-handers look in great touch at the moment, punishing the Afghanistan bowling attack all over the park. Both the batters are taking the aggressive approach with some smart batting.
IND - 52/0 (6 Overs), Kohli 25 (16) & Rahul 26 (20)
Kohli, Rahul looking dangerous - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have opened the batting for India and are currently looking dangerous for the Afghanistan bowling attack as both batters look to settle in and take the charge later on. India look like they want to save wickets for the end.
IND - 28/0 (4 Overs), Kohli 9 (9) & Rahul 18 (15)
Kohli, Rahul open for India - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul open the batting for India as skipper Rohit Sharma is not there in the Men in Blue playing eleven. It's a good chance for India to close their Asia Cup 2022 journey with an impressive victory over the tired Afghanistan squad.
IND - 6/0 (1 Over), Kohli 1 (2) & Rahul 4 (5)
3 big changes for India - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal are not playing the match against Afghanistan. Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik are in for them.
India playing XI - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
IND: KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Afghanistan playing XI - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
AFG (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Toss report - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Afghanistan won the toss and Mohammad Nabi elects to bowl first.
Pitch report - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
The pitch for today's match is a new one and hasn't been used before in the tournament. A 180 should be a minimum score on this wicket, as per expert Sanjay Manjrekar.
Amit Mishra shuts Pakistani actress - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Harbhajan Singh not happy with India - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
'Sack Rohit Sharma' trends on Twitter - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
IND vs AFG Probable XI - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Afghanistan's Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, FazalHaq Farooqi
Happy Birthday Shubman Gill - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Fans of AFG and PAK CLASH after game - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
India vs Afghanistan Livestream - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
India’s Predicted XI vs Afghanistan - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Both Team India and Afghanistan crashed out of the tournament with Pakistan defeats over Afghanistan by one wicket in the last match on Wednesday (September 7).
India vs Afghanistan head to head stats - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Pant might be dropped, DK to play - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Hello ! - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 T20I clash taking place in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). It will be a matchup of pride between Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi's side today.
