MI-W: 109-2 (15) | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Cricket Highlights And Scorecard: MI Win By 8 Wickets
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in Match No. 7 of the Women's Premier League 2023 on Thursday (March 9).
On Thursday, March 9th, the top-ranked teams in the WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC-W) and Mumbai Indians (MI-W), will go head to head at the DY Patil Stadium. Both Mumbai and Delhi have won their first two games in the tournament, with MI-W securing a massive victory over Gujarat Giants in their opening match and following it up with another impressive performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC-W, on the other hand, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game and then clinched a win over UP Warriorz on Tuesday.
As the table toppers prepare to face each other, it sets the stage for an enthralling encounter, with both teams aware that a win in this match will give them a significant advantage in the race for the playoffs. Certain players from both teams are capable of dominating their opponents, including Delhi Capitals' batter Meg Lanning, who currently holds the Orange Cap, and Mumbai Indians' bowler Saika Ishaque, who holds the Purple Cap.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match here.
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE Updates: MI win by 8 wickets
That's it. Mumbai Indians women have won by 8 wickets. What a thumping win from Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. They have won 3 out of 3 and sit atop the points table.
DCW 105 (18)
MIW 109/2 (15)
Mumbai Indians Women won by 8 wkts
Mumbai Indians vs DC-W LIVE: MI lose 2nd wicket
A brilliant catch from Rodrigues has sent back Hayley Matthews back for 32. MI still on top. DC need to make sure they keep the pressure intact on the Mumbai Indians.
DCW 105 (18)
MIW 83/2 (12.1)
Mumbai Indians Women need 23 runs in 47 balls
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Nat Sciver in the middle
Important for Mumbai Indians to finish this off without losing any further wicket. NRR is as important as the points in the table. Matthews seems to have slowed down a little. Nat is still new. DC can push MI back here for a little to cause a panic.
DCW 105 (18)
MIW 77/1 (10.5)
Mumbai Indians Women need 29 runs in 55 balls
MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians on top
Capsey into the attack. But Bhatia and Matthews continue to grow into this opening partnership. DC have not given up the arms yet but making a comeback from this position will surely need some doing.
DCW 105 (18)
MIW 61/0 (8)
Mumbai Indians Women need 45 runs in 72 balls
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Bhatia, Matthews keep the momentum going
Yastika Bhatia is stealing the show here with her brilliant foot work. Even Hayley Matthews has been turned into a mere spectator as Bhatia continues to boss around with the bat in hand. This match is slipping out of DC's hand rather quickly.
DCW 105 (18)
MIW 46/0 (5.4)
Mumbai Indians Women need 60 runs in 86 balls
MI vs DC LIVE: MI off to a flyer
MI openers Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia off to a flying start. A very unlike DC start and the Mumbai camp will be quite happy with it.
DCW 105 (18)
MIW 15/0 (1.5)
Mumbai Indians Women need 91 runs
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE: DC bowled out for 105
Delhi Capitals have been bowled out for 105. They could not play 2 overs in this innings. This is the second time in WPL that MI have bowled out an opponent before the 20-over mark. MI need 106 to win. Let's see whether DC can pull up their socks and defend the low total.
DCW 105 (18)
LIVE DC vs MI WPL: DC lose 8th wicket
And DC lose their 8th wicket in form of Tania Bhatia who could make just 4 off 9 balls. Issy Wong with the wicket.
DCW 99/8 (16.2)
DC vs MI LIVE: 7th wicket falls
Delhi Capitals falling apart in the middle right now. Seventh wicket falls for Delhi side as they seem to be self-exploding here. 16 runs to 100 mark. Let's see whether they get there or not.
DCW 84/7 (13.5)
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE: Rodrigues departs for 25
Ishaque strikes again and dismisses Rodrigues. Big wicket for MI as the right-handed batter wanted to cut by making room. Wrong choice of shot and she has been cleaned up. Capitals lose their fourth wicket.
DCW 82/4 (12.3)
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE Updates: Lanning, Rodrigues steady DC
DC's captain and vice-captain are in the middle and their partnership has steadied the innings after 3 wickets fell early. But DC are still scoring at only just over 6 RPO and need some big shots from either of the two to get going in the innings.
DCW 80/3 (12)
DC vs MI LIVE Updates: DC in big trouble
Losing wickets at regular intervals has not helped Capitals one bit tonight. Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning have stitched a 20-run stand so far but they need to go deep into the innings. DC need a move on with some fours and sixes.
DCW 51/3 (9)
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE Updates: DC lose Capsey
Vastrakar strikes and dismisses Capsey for just 6. She played a risky shot and gets caught at cover point. Vastrakar is pumped up. MI on top here.
DCW 24/2 (5.2)
DC-W vs MI-W LIVE Updates: Shafali is out
Shafali Verma is gone. Missed the straight line from Saika Ishaque and was cleaned up. Poor batting from the Indian batter. Alice Capsey, right handed bat, comes to the crease. MI a happy unit after early breakthrough.
DCW 8/1 (2.1)
DC vs MI LIVE: Lanning and Shafali begin innings
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma begin innings for Delhi Capitals. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Saika Ishaque have begun things well for Mumbai Indians. MI are playing with a high confidene. Shafali played a fault shot but it landed safely.
DCW 8/0 (1.5)
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Both team captains at the toss
Harmanpreet Kaur - We don't really depend too much on the toss, but today we wanted to chase. We've done well in the last 2 games, the same XI for us. She's a very good player and leader (on Meg Lanning), sharing the dressing room in India is a learning experience for everyone. The MI family made my day special (on her birthday yesterday), we just want to continue the way we started.
Meg Lanning - We will bat first. I think it'll play similarly for the whole day - one change for us, Minu comes in for Reddy tonight. Need to assess the conditions, get a good start and then continue on the same way. It's been pretty good fun, I have a good group and everyone wants to work hard.
Harmanpreet Kaur - We don't really depend too much on the toss, but today we wanted to chase. We've done well in the last 2 games, the same XI for us. She's a very good player and leader (on Meg Lanning), sharing the dressing room in India is a learning experience for everyone. The MI family made my day special (on her birthday yesterday), we just want to continue the way we started.
Meg Lanning - We will bat first. I think it'll play similarly for the whole day - one change for us, Minu comes in for Reddy tonight. Need to assess the conditions, get a good start and then continue on the same way. It's been pretty good fun, I have a good group and everyone wants to work hard.
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Pitch Report
There are pockets of small boundaries on one side, at 44m, 48m and 50m. The pitches have been run-fests and the yorker could be a useful weapon for the bowlers. Planning is the key for the bowlers
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Toss Report
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Thursday's Women's Premier League 2023.
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Weather Report
Clear and warm weather is anticipated in Mumbai on Thursday evening, with no significant disruptions expected despite recent rainfall in the city.
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Pitch Report
The Mumbai-based Brabourne Stadium features a batting-friendly pitch that provides favourable conditions for batsmen to score runs with ease. Consequently, the ground poses a challenging environment for bowlers.
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Dream 11
Wicket-Keeper: Y Bhatia
Batters: M Lanning, A Capsey, H Kaur, J Rodrigues
All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver, S Verma, M Kapp
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Dew Factor
The presence of dew in the games played at DY Patil Stadium may influence the outcome of the toss, as it has done in the past. As with previous matches, it is likely that the game will result in a high-scoring affair.
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI
Probable XI: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Izzy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintamani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI
Probable XI: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of Match vs DC
I think batting was the same, we bowled better in the first game than today, but we did well to restrict them to a small score. We just backed ourselves to chase, everyone in the team are just happy to do it their way and they were enjoying themselves.
Live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Meg Lanning Ahead of MI clash
Nice start to the tournament. Our batting has been great. I've thoroughly enjoyed batting here in India. So far so good. It's not surprising (200+ scores). Great advert for the game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women: Check out DC's Holi celebration
The Delhi Capitals Women team celebrated Holi and Women's Day with aplomb at the Taj Mumbai hotel on Wednesday (March 8). Check out Delhi Capitals team's Holi celebration here...
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 8, 2023
DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians enjoyed a smashing 1st week
Mumbai Indians have enjoyed a smashing opening week of the first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Here's a wrap of Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's week...
_ Training _
_ Smashing _
2__/2__ Wins _
Here's your #OneFamily weekly wrap-up! _#MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/uI9EuSaCsE
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 8, 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women: Radha Yadav shares her WPL journey
Delhi Capitals bowler Radha Yadav reveals how her short journey in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 has been so far. Hear from Radha Yadav here...
__ Mujhe toh easy laga _
_ | Radha on her _ catch, #TATAWPL journey so far and a special mention you don't want to miss _#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #DCvUPW | @Radhay_21 pic.twitter.com/ygfCDvAbRr
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 8, 2023
DC-W vs MI-W: 'Mumbai-Kerr' Amelie is ready
'Mumbai-Kerr' Amelie Kerr is ready to fire against the Delhi Capitals in Match No. 7 of the Women's Premier League 2023. Check Amelie Kerr in the MI nets here...
____ MumbaiKERR ready for game no. 3__
Paltan, ______ __ __? _#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023 #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/CgXauf6XDe
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 9, 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women: Check Dream11 Fantasy Tips
Meg Lanning or Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma or Hayley Matthews. Who should be you top Dream11 picks?
Check DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women: Can Amelia Kerr Ace DC
Amelia Kerr contributed with bat and ball in the opening contest for MI and was taken for runs against Royal Challengers, though she picked up a couple of wickets. Can the New Zealand all-rounder prove to be the ace against the Delhi Capitals tonight?
DC-W vs MI-W: Meg Lanning enjoying second coming
Delhi Capitals Women team captain Meg Lanning has been in sensational form with the bat, scoring back-to-back 70s in her last two matches in WPL 2023. Teammate Jess Jonassen feels Lanning has found a new lease of life. “Seeing the enjoyment and smile on her face out (from) her playing cricket again, that’s something I am pleased with, as her team-mate in a number of teams. It’s hard to believe Meg Lanning could get better. She was already incredible before her break, but has come (back) with a new lease of life,” says Jess Jonassen.
DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023: Check Live Streaming Details
It is a top of the table clash in WPL 2023 tonight as No. 1 Mumbai Indians Women will take on No. 2-placed Delhi Capitals Women at the DY Patil Stadium.
Check When & Where to Watch DC-W vs MI-W Live HERE.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women: Both teams have batters topping run-getters list
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have been the two in-form teams in the Women's Premier League 2023. Both teams have at least two players each in the top run-getters' list in the WPL 2023. Can they continue their brilliant run in the T20 league tonight?
DC-W vs MI-W: Teams eye No. 1 spot points table
Delhi Capitals Women team and Mumbai Indians will face off against each other in Match No. 7 of the WPL 2023 with both sides vying for the No. 1 spot on the Points Table. DC and MI have been the best teams in the league so far, winning both their matches with ease. MI are currently No. 1 thanks to their huge NRR while DC are in 2nd position.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2023. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.
