PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Sydney, 430 PM IST, October 27

Pakistan will be aiming for a massive comeback in their second match of the Super 12 stage in this T20 World Cup 2022. They were beaten in their opener vs India in what was a last-over thriller and the break after that heartbreak would have done them a lot of good. Babar Azam's side now looks to collect their first points in this World Cup. An unexpected loss here can finish their campaign in Sydney. The onus will be on the likes of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to come good in this high-pressure game. It is a big game for Pakistan. Zimbabwe can never be taken lightly as they have some really good T20 players.
Sikandar Raza holds key for them. Tendai Chatara has been good with the ball at the start as well. On their day, Zimbabwe have in it in them to upset any big side.
Pakistan are expected to play Mohammad Wasim jr, who is a pace-bowling all-rounder. They might still want to play Mohammad Nawaz as he is a decent batter. Babar Azam may opt to drop Haider Ali, whose match returns were not really beneficial vs India. That is the only change Pakistan may like to do, replace Haider with Wasim.
The pace trio of Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are going to play a big role in this match on the bouncy track of Perth. Fakhar Zaman has been declared fit to play the game but will he instantly replace Shan Masood, who has done quite well with the bat? Let's see what playing XI Babar comes up with and whether there will be any surprises.
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
Vice-Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed
Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Babar Azam, Craig Ervine, Shan Masood
Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, Naseem Shah
PAK vs ZIM Probable XIs
Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe
