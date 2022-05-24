24 May 2022, 23:39 PM Checkout tomorrow's IPL QUALIFIER 2 LSG VS RCB The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 will be played between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. With GT qualifying, KL Rahul would be looking to meet his friend Hardik Pandya in the final but a very title hungry RCB stands in his way. Checkout what RCB need to be careful about in their clash against RCB.READ HERE

24 May 2022, 23:23 PM Some key stats! Highest targets successfully chased in IPL Play Offs/Knockouts

200 KKR vs PBKS Bengaluru 2014

191 KKR vs CSK Chennai 2012

189 GT vs RR Kolkata 2022 * Winning most run chases in a season in the final over

7 by GT in 2022 *

5 by CSK in 2018

5 by RR in 2019

24 May 2022, 23:29 PM GT enter IPL 2022 final, beat RR by 7 wickets Gujarat Titans beat the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets as David Miller 68 (38) smacks Prasidh Krishna for 3 sixes in 3 deliveries in the last over, it was 16 runs required off the last over and Miller finished it in just 3 balls. Shubman Gill 35 (21) batted brilliantly with Matthew Wade 35 (30) in beginning and after that the Hardik Pandya 40 (27) - David Miller 68 (38) partnership was enough for GT to qualify for the IPL 2022 finals. GT will play the final at home ground Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad!

24 May 2022, 23:25 PM David Miller hits FIFTY but still CLOSE GAME David Miller completes his fifty in just 35 balls as he helped his captain Hardik Pandya to calm down the momentum of Rajasthan Royals GT- 173/3 (19 Overs), Miller 50 (35) & Pandya 40 (27) GT need 16 runs in 6 balls to win

24 May 2022, 23:15 PM Miller smacks Chahal David Miller smacks Yuzi Chahal for a maximum in a crucial moment of the game. Looking like an easy ride for GT now with Miller and Pandya in the middle. RR need a miracle over now. GT- 166/3 (18 Overs), Miller 44 (31) & Pandya 39 (25) GT need 23 runs in 12 balls

24 May 2022, 23:08 PM CLOSE CONTEST! Gujarat Titans with David Miller and Hardik Pandya in the middle as RR bring in Boult, McCoy and Krishna to bowl the end overs. It's anybody's game now, will be interesting to see if a wicket goes down now. GT- 155/3 (17 Overs), Miller 35 (27) & Pandya 37 (23) GT need 34 runs in 18 balls

24 May 2022, 22:57 PM Miller and Pandya on FIRE David Miller and Hardik Pandya on fire in GT's chase of 189 runs against the Rajasthan Royals. RR looking desperate for a wicket as Miller and Pandya both are playing effortless cricketing shots. GT- 146/3 (16 Overs), Miller 28 (23) & Pandya 35 (21)

24 May 2022, 22:54 PM PRESSURE on Miller and Pandya Pressure on David Miller and Hardik Pandya as GT need 60 runs in 36 balls. Rajasthan Royals still in the contest but need to break the partnership as both the batters look to open up their arms now. GT- 129/3 (14 Overs), Miller 14 (15) & Pandya 32 (17)

24 May 2022, 22:33 PM Pandya and Miller in the middle Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle for the Gujarat Titans as RR look to defend their total of 188 runs. It's a close contest at the moment with both teams playing it safe and leading the game to the very end. GT- 104/3 (11 Overs), Miller 2 (5) 7 Pandya 20 (9)

24 May 2022, 22:26 PM GONE! Matthew Wade caught by Jos Buttler bowled by McCoy for 35 off 30 balls. GT lose another wicket as RR gain momentum with two quick dismissals of Wade and Gill, both the batters were set and looking dangerous. GT- 85/3 (9.3 Overs), Hardik 7 (4)

24 May 2022, 22:22 PM OH CONFUSION! Shubman Gill runout by Shimron Hetmyer, as Matthew Wade denies for a second run at the last moment. Huge blow to the Gujarat Titans as Gill was looking on song tonight, he was batting on 35 runs off 21 balls. GT- 72/2 (8 Overs), Wade 30 (25)

24 May 2022, 22:10 PM BIG OVER! Shubman Gill takes Ravichandra Ashwin to the cleaners as GT get off to a flying start in their chase of 189 runs. Gill smacks Ashwin for a maximum and two boundaries. GT- 64/1 (6 Overs), Gill 31 (16) & Wade 26 (17)

24 May 2022, 22:09 PM GT going STRONG Gujarat Titans going strong in their chase of 189 runs with Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill in the middle. RR desperately looking for a wicket as R Ashwin is brought into the attack. GT- 48/1 (5 Overs), Gill 16 (12) & Wade 26 (16)

24 May 2022, 21:51 PM Wade ACCELERATES! Matthew Wade batting on 18 off 12 balls as he accelerates the GT innings with some explosive batting inside the powerplay. RR losing momentum at the momentum as the runs keep on coming. GT- 29/1 (3 Overs), Gill 6 (4) & Wade 18 (12)

24 May 2022, 21:44 PM GT try to RECOVER Gujarat Titans recover with Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill in the middle after Wriddhiman Saha's early dismissal. RR looking for another wicket with Prasidh Krishna bowling the second over. GT- 9/1 (1.5 Overs), Gill 5 (3) & Wade 4 (6)

24 May 2022, 21:42 PM GONE! Wriddhiman Saha 0 (2) caught behind by Sanju Samson bowled by Trent Boult. Rajasthan Royals with the momentum as GT lose their first wicket in the second ball of the innings. Brilliant bowling by the left-arm pacer. GT- 0/1 (0.3 Overs), Gill 0 (0) & Wade 0 (1)

24 May 2022, 21:27 PM Samson sends a reply to BCCI selectors! Samson did not score a fifty but his 47 in quick time helped RR score at fast pace at a time when Buttler was struggling. Samson played with an INTENT and replied with his bat after his another India snub. Read more about his knock here.

24 May 2022, 21:01 PM RR post 188/6 Super knock by Jos Buttler, takes the Rajasthan Royals to 188/6. From 39 off 38 at one stage, he went to 89 off 56 balls, that included 12 fours and 2 sixes. He bloomed late and it was enough to take the side to this dominant total. GT have their task cut out as they need 189 to win. Jos Buttler tonight: First 38 balls - 39 runs. Last 18 balls - 50 runs. - 89 (56) - What an acceleration by Jos The Boss, a fantastic innings on this pitch. Cometh the hour, cometh the man! pic.twitter.com/7e7bMbbTUd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 24, 2022

24 May 2022, 20:59 PM FIFTY for Buttler Another IPL fifty for Jos Buttler as RR looks to up the ante now. A very unlike-Buttler knock as he started off slowly but is striking big now after he completes his fifty. RR look for 180 target. RR 145/3 (17)

24 May 2022, 20:31 PM GONE! Devdutt Padikkal 28 (20) bowled in Hardik Pandya. GT skipper gets the wicket his team were looking for, RR still hanging on with Jos Buttler in the middle but he's struggling to fire quick runs. RR- 117/3 (14.1 Overs), Buttler 34 (33)

24 May 2022, 20:27 PM Buttler HANGS ON Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle after Sanju Samson's dismissal, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore into the attack for the Gujarat Titans looking for a wicket. RR- 92/2 (12 Overs), Buttler 26 (28) & Padikkal 10 (10)

24 May 2022, 20:20 PM BIG WICKET! Sanju Samson 47 (26) caught by Alzarri Joseph bowled by Sai Kishore. Finally GT break the huge partnership between Samson and Buttler, the spinner bowls brilliantly to get GT back in the game. RR- 79/2 (10 Overs), Buttler 23 (24) & Samson 47 (26)

24 May 2022, 20:15 PM Samson on FIRE Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is on fire as he smacks Gujarat Titans bowlers all over the park, striking at a strike rate of 195.56. GT looking clueless at the moment as Buttler and Samson go hard on them. RR- 75/1 (9 Overs), Samson 46 (24) & Buttler 22 (24)

24 May 2022, 20:02 PM RR RECOVER Rajasthan Royals recover from an early blow of Yashasvi Jaiswal as skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler take charge against the GT bowlers. Samson is in destructive mode right now. RR- 55/1 (6 Overs), Samson 30 (13) & Buttler 16 (15)

24 May 2022, 19:08 PM OUT! Yash Dayal strikes and removes Yashavi Jaiswal for just 3 and provides the first breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, however, at the other end looking set and scoring boundaries at will. RR 17/1 (2.4)

24 May 2022, 19:01 PM Teams: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

24 May 2022, 18:51 PM Toss News! Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first

24 May 2022, 18:35 PM What happens if GT vs RR is washed out? Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2022 final if the game gets washed out, while RR will have to play the Qualifier 2. Read more on how and why here.