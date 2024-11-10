Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818203https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/sa-vs-ind-live-cricket-score-and-updates-2nd-t20-match-india-vs-south-africa-scorecard-from-st-georges-park-stadium-gqeberha-suryakumar-yadav-aiden-markram-2818203.html
NewsCricket
IND VS SA

LIVE | SA Vs IND, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Looks To Seal Series

IND Vs SA 2nd T20 Match Live: After India’s 61-run win in the first T20I, Suryakumar Yadav’s team aims to clinch the series against South Africa in the 2nd match today. November 10. Scroll down for all the updates. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 02:45 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SA vs IND 2nd T20 Live Updates
LIVE Blog

SA vs IND 2nd T20: After a dominant 61-run victory in the series opener at Kingsmead, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will face South Africa again at Saint George's Park Stadium today, November 10. The newly crowned T20 World Cup champions will look to secure a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

The first T20I saw a brilliant century by Sanju Samson, whose seven boundaries and ten sixes powered India to victory. However, top-order batters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were the only ones to contribute meaningfully, while Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar struggled to make an impact.

For South Africa, skipper Aiden Markram and his squad will be eager to bounce back and level the series after a disappointing start. The upcoming clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams seek to assert their dominance.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On SA vs IND 2nd T20

10 November 2024
14:41 IST

SA vs IND Live Cricket Score: Welcome to the Live Blog of South Africa vs India 2nd T20

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India and South Africa. Stay tuned to zee news english for all the match-related updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK