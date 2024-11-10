LIVE | SA Vs IND, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Looks To Seal Series
IND Vs SA 2nd T20 Match Live: After India’s 61-run win in the first T20I, Suryakumar Yadav’s team aims to clinch the series against South Africa in the 2nd match today. November 10. Scroll down for all the updates.
SA vs IND 2nd T20: After a dominant 61-run victory in the series opener at Kingsmead, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will face South Africa again at Saint George's Park Stadium today, November 10. The newly crowned T20 World Cup champions will look to secure a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.
The first T20I saw a brilliant century by Sanju Samson, whose seven boundaries and ten sixes powered India to victory. However, top-order batters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were the only ones to contribute meaningfully, while Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar struggled to make an impact.
For South Africa, skipper Aiden Markram and his squad will be eager to bounce back and level the series after a disappointing start. The upcoming clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams seek to assert their dominance.
