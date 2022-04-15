SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 Highlights: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi take SRH to win

15 April 2022, 23:10 PM SRH beat KKR by 7 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. Aiden Makram finishes off in style by smacking Pat Cummins for two sixes in two balls. Rahul Tripathi was the main man for SRH smashing his former team for 71 off 37. Makram along side of him contributed 68 off 36 to guide SRH for their third victory of the IPL 2022.

15 April 2022, 22:53 PM Tripathi GONE! Rahul Tripathi GONE! Andre Russell STRIKES! Tripathi gone for 71 (37), Well bowled by Russell but KKR need some tight bowling and fielding efforts now to turn the match around. SRH- 133/3 (14.2 Overs), Makram 35 (23)

15 April 2022, 22:48 PM SRH on FIRE Sunrisers Hyderabad on FIRE as Aiden Makram and Rahul Tripathi take KKR bowlers to the cleaners. Kolkata need to break this partnership if they want to stay in the contest. SRH- 127/2 (14 Overs), Makram 35 (23) & Tripathi 65 (35) SRH need 49 runs in 36 balls to win

15 April 2022, 22:22 PM Tripathi gets to his fifty Sunrisers are in it now to win it, all thanks to Rahul Tripathi who has smashed a quickfire fifty. He is not done yet as SRH are still at some distance from the target. KKR need to break this stand between Markram and him to pull things back. SRH 105/2, need 71 runs in 55 balls

15 April 2022, 21:52 PM SRH steady after loss of Kane Williamson! Kane Williamson is right now sitting in the dugout after having scored 17 off 16 balls. But Abhishek Tripathi and Aiden Markram are going strong for Hyderabad in the middle. SRH 77/2 after 8 overs

15 April 2022, 21:41 PM Wicket! Pat Cummins strikes in just the 1st over, removes Abhiske Sharma. Rahul Tripathi joins Williamson in the middle. SRH 13/1 after 2.1 overs

15 April 2022, 21:12 PM KKR 175/5 (20 Overs) Kolkata Knight Riders finish at 175 runs after 20 overs. Nitish Rana was the main man for KKR as he scored 54 off 36 balls, along with him skipper Shreyas Iyer smacked 28 (25) and Andre Russell smashed quick-fire 49 off just 25 balls. SRH need 176 runs to win

15 April 2022, 20:54 PM KKR 138/5 (17 Overs) Kolkata Knight Riders looking for a big score with Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. Russell is looking dangerous and Rana his constantly taking the charge to SRH bowlers. Russell 26 (16) & Rana 50 (35)

15 April 2022, 20:43 PM Rana completes FIFTY Nitish Rana completes his fifty in just 32 balls, well played by the left-hander as Kolkata Knight Riders try to recover from quick dismissals with Andre Russell and Rana in the middle. Wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson again failed to make an impact with the bat as he is out for 7 (7) by Umran Malik, caught by Natarajan. KKR- 119/5 (14.4 Overs), Rana 50 (32) & Russell 10 (5)

15 April 2022, 19:57 PM Wicket! Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the ship for a while before Umran Malik, the fastest bowler in this league so far, destroyed his stumps. What a Ball, a yorker, and Iyer tried to make room and that was a big mistake. KKR 70/4 after 10 overs

15 April 2022, 19:52 PM KKR lose 3rd wicket Natarajan on fire as he removes Shashank Singh as well. What a start for SRH. Three wickets in the powerplay and we are not done yet! KKR 31/3 after 5 overs

15 April 2022, 19:40 PM Nattu cleans up Venkatesh! Natarajan has clean bowled Venkatesh Iyer and KKR are straight away on back foot. Both the KKR openers are back to the hut. KKR 25/2 after 4.1 overs

15 April 2022, 19:25 PM Jansen Strikes! Marco Jansen has struck and he removes Aaron Finch, who was on a KKR debut today. This is his ninth team in IPL and nothing has changed for him as far as his bad form is concerned. KKR 12/1 after 2 overs

15 April 2022, 19:14 PM Where's Rasikh Salam? Many KKR fans are asking what happened to Rasikh Salam who made his KKR debut a few days ago. Well, he has been ruled out of IPL 2022. Click here to know why!

15 April 2022, 19:05 PM Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

15 April 2022, 19:02 PM 3 Changes in KKR camp Shreyas Iyer: I am happy batting first. Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well.

15 April 2022, 18:20 PM Toss News! Kane Williamson wins toss and SRH will bowl first

15 April 2022, 18:17 PM Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

15 April 2022, 18:13 PM Fantasy 11 tips! Still not decided on the final 11 in your fantasy team for today's match? Head over to this article where we discuss SRH vs KKR fantasy 11.