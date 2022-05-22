SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Highlights: PBKS win by 5 wickets

22 May 2022, 22:45 PM PBKS win by 5 wickets Punjab Kings beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad with 5 wickets in hand as Liam Livingstone fires 49 off 22 deliveries as PBKS batters dominate the SRH bowling attack finishing the game in just 15.1 overs. Shikhar Dhawan 39 (32) got Punjab the start they needed and the other batters followed up to an easy victory for the Mayank Agarwal-led side.

22 May 2022, 22:56 PM PBKS win by 5 wickets! This is a fine end to an average season for Punjab Kings. Livingstone smashed the 1000th six in IPL 2022 as well. He scored 49 off 22 balls to take the side home.

22 May 2022, 22:30 PM BIG WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs 39 (32) bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi. SRH need to take some more wickets as PBKS are on good path right now with Liam Livingstone in the middle. PBKS- 121/4 (13.1 Overs)

22 May 2022, 22:22 PM Easy ride for PBKS Looking like an easy ride for Punjab Kings with Liam Livingstone 21 (7) and Dhawan 31 (24) looking in good touch. SRH desperately looking for a wicket as PBKS go strong in their chase of 158 runs. PBKS- 99/3 (10 Overs) PBKS need 61 runs 60 balls

22 May 2022, 22:11 PM OUT! Mayank Agarwal 1 (4) caught by J Suchith bowled by Washington Sundar. PBKS lose their skipper in a crucial moment of the game. His poor form continues as he gives an easy catch to mid-wicket. PBKS - 79/3 (8.2 Overs), Dhawan 28 (19)

22 May 2022, 22:00 PM OUT! Umran Malik STRIKES! Shahrukh Khan 19 (10) caught Washington Sundar bowled by Umran Malik. PBKS lose another one as Umran Malik gets the breakthrough. PBKS- 67/2 (6.4 Overs), Dhawan 24 (14)

22 May 2022, 21:47 PM PBKS on FIRE Punjab Kings on fire with Shikhar Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan in the middle as they take the SRH bowlers to the cleaners in the powerplay. PBKS scoring over 10 runs per over currently. PBKS- 62/1 (6 Overs), Dhawan 24 (14) & Shahrukh Khan 15 (7)

22 May 2022, 21:42 PM OUT! BOWLED HIM! Jonny Bairstow bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi. It was a lenght ball and Bairstow completely missed it. PBKS lose their first wicket as SRH strike early. PBKS- 28/1 (3 Overs), Dhawan 6 (4)

22 May 2022, 21:36 PM PBKS going STRONG Punjab Kings off to a flying start as Jonny Bairstow 21 (12) and Shikhar Dhawan 1 (1) in their chase of 158 runs. Washington Sundar attacks the stumps for SRH. PBKS- 24/0 (2.3 Overs), Bairstow 22 (13) & Dhawan 2 (2)

22 May 2022, 21:02 PM SRH- 157/8 (20 Overs) Sunriser Hyderabad finish at 157 runs after 20 overs as Washington Sundar 25 (19) and Romario Shepherd 26 (15) pushed the paddle for their team in the death overs. PBKS bowled brilliantly but were a bit expensive in their last 5 overs. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar had the best figures with 26/3 in his 4 overs, with Nathan Ellis bowling a brilliant last over taking wickets.

22 May 2022, 20:48 PM Sundar and Shepherd on FIRE Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd on fire for SRH as they take the charge onto Punjab Kings bowlers. PBKS lose momentum as the 17th over smacked for 19 runs. SRH- 135/1 (18 Overs), Sundar 20 (16) & Shepherd 13 (9)

22 May 2022, 20:41 PM SRH STRUGGLE Sunrisers struggling at the moment as they keep losing key wickets of batters. Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and more go back to the pavilion as SRH struggle to put up a challenging total. SRH- 99/5 (16 Overs), Sundar 3 (7) & Shepherd 1 (5)

22 May 2022, 20:33 PM GONE! Aiden Markram 21 (17) stumped by Jitesh Sharma bowled by Harpreet Brar. SRH lose another one cheaply as Markram tries to hit a maximum but gets out-foxed by the left-arm spinner Brar. SRH- 96/5 (15 Overs), Sundar 1 (4) & Shepherd 0 (1)

22 May 2022, 20:26 PM ANOTHER ONE! Nicholas Pooran 5 (10) caught behind by Jitesh Sharma bowled by Nathan Ellis. Pooran went all in trying a lofted drive and edges it to the keeper. SRH- 88/4 (13.1 Overs), Markram 14 (12) & Sundar 0 (2)

22 May 2022, 20:17 PM GONE! Abhishek Sharma 43 (32) caught by Livingstone bowled Harpreet Brar. PBKS on top as SRH lose another wicket cheaply, a diving effort from Livingstone near the rope gets the job done for PBKS. SRH- 82/3 (11.4 Overs), Markram 10 (8) & Pooran 4 (5)

22 May 2022, 20:15 PM Abhishek Sharma going STRONG Abhishek Sharma going strong as Sunriser Hyderabad cross the 70-runs mark in 10 overs. Aiden Markram joins the left-hander as they look to put up a commanding total. SRH- 71/2 (10 Overs), Markram 3 (4) & Abhishek 43 (31)

22 May 2022, 20:01 PM OUT! Rahul Tripathi 20 (18) caught by Shikhar Dhawan bowled Harpreet Brar. PBKS finally get the wicket they were searching for. SRH lose their second wicket as Tripathi departs, Abhishek Sharma still in the middle and looking in good touch. SRH- 61/2 (8.3 Overs), Abhishek 36 (26)

22 May 2022, 19:50 PM Tripathi and Abhishek going STRONG Sunrisers Hyderabad going strong with Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in the middle after losing Priyam Garg early. Harpreet Brar into the attack for PBKS now. SRH- 43/1 (6 Overs), Tripathi 13 (10) & Abhishek 25 (19)

22 May 2022, 19:39 PM GONE! OUT! Priyam Garg 4 off 7 balls caught by Mayank bowled by Kagiso Rabada as Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their first wicket early in the powerplay. SRH- 24/1 (4 Overs), Abhishek 16 (15) & Tripathi 4 (2)

22 May 2022, 19:36 PM SRH going STEADY Sunrisers Hyderabad going steady with their openers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg. Liam Livingstone with his leg spin and Arshdeep Singh into the attack for the Punjab Kings. SRH- 9/0 (2 Overs), Abhishek 5 (7) & Priyam 4 (5)

22 May 2022, 19:02 PM Teams: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

22 May 2022, 18:44 PM Toss News! Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will bat first!