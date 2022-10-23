NewsCricket
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12, LIVE Score Updates: Irish win TOSS, elect to BAT

SL vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Ireland in Hobart here.

Oct 23, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12, LIVE Score Updates: Irish win TOSS, elect to BAT
LIVE Blog

Injury concerns to key players will be a big headache for Sri Lanka as they head into the Super 12 clash against Ireland on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Ace seamer Dushmantha Chameera and top-order batter Danushka Gunathilaka have been ruled out of the tournament, but that's not only it. In-form opener Pathum Nissanka is also nursing an injury and is doubtful for this fixture with all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne stating that ‘he can rest, or maybe he will play’, hinting that the coaching staff would take a call on the morning of the game.

Ashen Bandara is on standby to come into the side to bolster the batting, but there are more issues in the camp with pacer Pramod Madushan also sporting an injury. Ireland, meanwhile, are on a high after smashing West Indies to sneak into the Super 12. The return to form for Paul Stirling is a big relief for Ireland as is the performance in the West Indies game by the spinners, Simi Singh and Gareth Delany. A lot will still ride on how the bowlers can restrict Sri Lanka’s key batters, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Check Live Scores and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Ireland Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 here.

23 October 2022
08:51 AM

SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland win TOSS, elect to BAT

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has won the toss and decided to bat first in their first Super 12 game against Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka.

08:42 AM

SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 Predictions

Bhanuka Rajapakse or Paul Stirling, Wanindu Hasaranga or Curtis Campher. Which players to pick for Dream11 team in Sri Lanka vs Ireland, know all about it here.

08:40 AM

SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Check Livestream details

Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka will take on Ireland in match number three of the Super 12 stage at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart today. Check When & Where to watch here.

08:39 AM

Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart here.

