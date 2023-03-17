'Look At Virat Kohli...', Suresh Raina Picks India Batting Order For WTC 2023 Final

The hype for World Test Championship final continues to grow. The final between India and Australia to be played at The Oval in June is not far. As soon as IPL is over, India's Test contingent will fly to London to take part in the all-important match. Not to forget, this is going to be India's second attempt at winning the championship. In the first WTC final, India played New Zealand and lost that match. Australia are not going to be pushovers and winning this year is even more difficult with Team India facing some injury issues. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are already out from the contest due to their respective injuries.

If former India batter Suresh Raina, the India batting order looks well set. Speaking on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket, he said that Indian batters have shown they can play well on any track in the world. He also said that India posses good top five batters.

"Look at Virat Kohli; he has just scored a hundred. We were talking about turning tracks, and we saw how well they can play on any track. I would say, Virat, Rohit, and Shubham Gill — he just got one opportunity and he scored a hundred. I think the WTC Final is going to be really interesting this time. We have good top-five batters who know how to score runs and Rohit is leading the team brilliantly and scored a brilliant hundred on a turning track," said Raina.

The retired cricketer pointed out that India must try and win the WTC final as a victory over there will help them boost their morale ahead of the 50-over World Cup which is to be held in India in October-November this year.

"I was also very impressed with KS Bharat, he kept well on a turning track, where it was really difficult. Ishan Kishan is also there. I am very sure that planning is already on about how can we give rest to these players in between IPL and also ensure that they are in prime condition. If we win the WTC final, it will surely be a morale booster for the 50-over World Cup later in the year," added.