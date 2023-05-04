Big Blow To Lucknow Super Giants As Key Pacer Ruled Out Of Rest Of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) received another big blow after KL Rahul's thigh injury as Jaydev Unadkat was ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. LSG informed the fans via a tweet about Unadkat's unavailability for rest of IPL 2023 due to a shoulder injury. The left-arm pacer had injured his shoulder during the nets, a couple of days ago, as he fell in his follow through quite badly. He was taken for the scans as LSG awaited the results with bated breath. However, bad news came from the scans as Unadkat was declared unfit in the report.

"We're gonna miss you, JD! Jaydev Unadkat will miss the rest of the IPL season due to iniury. We're fully supporting him during his recovery so he can come back on the field as soon as possible," LSG tweeted out fitness update on Unadkar on Thursday.

Unadkat to now head to NCA

The Saurashtra captain, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, flew to Mumbai from Lucknow for scans and visited one of the BCCI's specialist consultants. After medical findings ruled him out of the league, Unadkat is likely to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to begin his rehab.

Unadkat's performance in IPL 2023

There is no doubt that Unadkar was a specialist pacer in the LSG bowling lineup and was key to their success in the league. But he did not have a great season. In 3 games he played he leaked 92 runs and did not pick a single wicket.

KL Rahul is injured too

A report says that Unadkat will be fit for WTC final. However, there is no update on KL Rahul's injury. Rahul had injured his thigh the same day, in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He missed LSG's next match vs Chennai Super Kings, the game which got washed out. With WTC final just about month away from today, it will be interesting to see how quickly Rahul recovers from the thigh issue.