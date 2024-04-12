Advertisement
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS VS DELHI CAPITALS DREAM11 TIPS AND PREDICTION

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction LSG vs DC T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
In a recent IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), LSG emerged as clear favourites, showcasing dominance throughout the game. Yash Thakur's exceptional five-wicket haul for LSG highlighted his impact in the absence of Mayank Yadav. The opening duo of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul laid a solid foundation for LSG's success, while Nicholas Pooran's explosive batting further bolstered their total. However, Devdutt Padikkal's struggle to convert starts into significant scores remains a concern for LSG. On the other hand, DC faced numerous challenges, including an ineffective Indian pace attack and a lack of depth in local talent. Anrich Nortje's disappointing performance upon his return from injury added to DC's woes, emphasizing their over-reliance on overseas players. Despite the resilience shown by Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb, DC couldn't overcome their deficiencies, resulting in a disappointing defeat. Both teams now face crucial challenges ahead in the IPL season, needing to address key issues to maintain competitiveness in the tournament.

Also Read: 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do...', Virat Kohli's Reaction To Fans Demand During MI vs RCB Game In IPL 2024 Goes Viral - Watch

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Dream11

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yash Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan/Arshad Khan, M Siddharth

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje/Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Full Squad

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

