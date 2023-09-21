Meet Lokesh Kumar, Delivery Executive Who Is Netherlands Net Bowler For Cricket World Cup 2023

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is fast approaching, and the cricketing world is buzzing with anticipation. With teams like Australia and the Netherlands already making their presence felt in India, the excitement is palpable. This mega event, set to kick off on October 5 and conclude with the final on November 19, holds special significance for the Indian cricket team, as they aim to break their decade-long drought of ICC trophy wins. Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India is gearing up for a three-match series against Australia to set the stage on fire.

Our first training session in India for the #CWC23 began with a small induction ceremony for our four new net bowlers from different parts of India. _ pic.twitter.com/ug0gHb73tn — Cricket_Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 20, 2023

Net Bowlers: Unsung Heroes of World Cup Preparation

While cricketing giants like India, Australia, England, and Pakistan are considered the favourites, it's the underdogs that often steal the spotlight in such tournaments. Enter the Netherlands, a smaller team with big dreams. They recently put out an advertisement for net bowlers and were overwhelmed by the response they received from cricket enthusiasts across India. Four individuals from diverse backgrounds were chosen to assist the Dutch team in their preparations, and one of them is Lokesh Kumar, a name that has now become synonymous with determination and passion.

Lokesh Kumar: From Food Delivery Executive to Cricket Nets

Lokesh Kumar hails from Chennai and works as a food delivery executive for Swiggy. However, cricket has always been his true passion. He spent four years playing in the fifth division and is currently registered with the fourth division outfit Indian Oil RO (S&RC) for the ongoing season. Lokesh's life took an unexpected turn when he was selected as a net bowler for the Netherlands cricket team. Overwhelmed by this recognition, he expressed his joy, saying, "After being picked by the Netherlands team as a net bowler, I feel my talent has been recognized."

A Journey of Dedication and Sacrifice

Lokesh's journey is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work. After his college days, he decided to focus entirely on cricket, giving four years of his life to the sport. In 2018, he took up a job with Swiggy, where he earns his livelihood by delivering food. What makes this job even more remarkable is its flexibility, allowing him to balance work and cricket seamlessly. With TNCA league matches typically scheduled on weekends, Lokesh dedicates his weekdays to his job, making cricket his absolute priority.

Net Bowlers: Unsung Heroes of the Cricketing World

Lokesh Kumar's story serves as a reminder of the unsung heroes who play a crucial role in the preparation of top-tier cricket teams. Net bowlers often come from diverse backgrounds, juggling their passion for cricket with other responsibilities. Their dedication and hard work behind the scenes contribute significantly to the success of international teams. Lokesh's journey from delivering food to delivering crucial deliveries in the nets showcases the indomitable spirit of these individuals.

As the Cricket World Cup 2023 draws near, Lokesh Kumar and his fellow net bowlers are ready to give it their all, supporting the Netherlands in their quest to make a mark on the world stage. Their journey is an inspiring human interest story that reminds us that dreams can come true through talent recognition, dedication, and unwavering passion for the game of cricket.