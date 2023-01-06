topStoriesenglish
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 31 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch STA vs SIX BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details as well as Dream11 Tips related to the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League 2022-23 match here to be played in Melbourne, on Friday, January 6.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Adam Zampa-led Melbourne Stars (STA) will take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) in the Match No. 31 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday (January 6) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Sixers have dominated the Stars in the last few seasons and won the eight matches in a row against them. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, though, loves the Sixers – having scored a record-breaking 147 off just 79 balls in the BBL 2019-20 season.

It was also the last time that the Stars defeated last year’s finalists Sixers in the BBL. Apart from a half-century against the Adelaide Strikers on New Year’s Eve, Stoinis has failed to do much for the team this year and has been dismissed for a duck twice in six outings.

The match will also be a significant one after all the ‘Mankad’ drama around Stars skipper Zampa in their last match. The Sixers are currently in third place on the points table with 4 wins in 8 matches while the Stars are in last place with just two victories in their first seven matches this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) will be played on January 6, Friday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) Predicted 11

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Campbell Kellaway, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (C)

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Jordan, Izharulhaq Naveed

Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) Dream 11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Phillipe

Batters: Nick Larkin, Jordan Silk, James Vince

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Jordan

Captain: Josh Phillipe

Vice-Captain: Ben Dwarshuis

