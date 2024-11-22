Advertisement
'Missed A Ferrari By'...: Virender Sehwag Lauds Son Aaryavir With Unique Post For Smashing 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag hailed his son Aaryavir with a unique post on social media for hitting an impressive double century in the Cooch Behar Trophy. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed his son Aaryavir, who smashed 297 runs for Delhi against Meghalaya in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy in Shillong. Opening the batting alongside Arnav Bugga, the 17-year-old Aaryavir hit 51 boundaries and three sixes during his 309 balls long innings.

The 46-year-old Sehwag took to X (previously Twitter) to praise his son in a unique way.

"Well played @aaryavirsehwag. Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs," wrote Sehwag.

"But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jaao," he added.

Notably, Sehwag had promised his kids a Ferrari back in 2015 if they broke his Test record of 319 runs. So, his post was kind of a reminder for his son.

The former India opener had earlier also said that his son’s long term plan is to get an IPL contract.

"My son is already working hard to get a chance to play in the IPL. The IPL has benefited young talent the most. Earlier, nobody got notices from Ranji Trophy performances and hence couldn’t make it to the Indian team," Sehwag had said on Star Sports during last year's IPL.

"But now, if you perform well in the IPL and you showcase your talent , then immediately, you get an opportunity to play for the Indian team.

Because of the IPL, so many children from smaller states of the country have started taking cricket seriously and try their best to participate in the IPL and strive hard for it," he added.

Delhi Score Big Against Meghalaya 

Aaryavir's impressive double century and centuries from Dhanya Nakra (130) and Arnav Bugga (114) helped Delhi post 623/5 decl in 106.2 overs against Meghalaya. Notably, Aaryavir had stitched a 180-run opening stand with Arnav for Delhi.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK