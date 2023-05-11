MS Dhoni Seen Wearing A Knee Strap In Photo Shared By Irfan Pathan; See Pic

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a lovely photo with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after Men in Yellow's win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Post the match, Irfan entered the dressing room of CSK and met Dhoni. The 'best friends' hugged each other and got posed for the cameras. Later, Irfan shared the photo with their fans and captioned it as: "Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti. Never been a time where we met and didn’t remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet."

Check Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni's pic below:

Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti. Never been a time where we met and didn't remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet. @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL #leader #friend pic.twitter.com/R2XkrLUrEq May 11, 2023

Dhoni still carrying a knee issue

In the photo shared by Pathan, Dhoni could be seen wearing the knee strap, meaning he is still carrying the injury. The knee issue had surfaced for Dhoni right at the start of IPL 2023 but CSK captain has refused to take a break or rest as he aims to win the fifth title for the franchise in what could be his last season in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who has been batting lower down the batting order, has accumulated just 96 runs in 12 matches but his impact has been more than what the numbers reflect.

Dhoni has a new role at CSK

Like said earlier, just 96 runs in 12 matches might not reflect the impact Dhoni has had in this season for CSK. Dhoni is batting at number 8 this season and usually gets 6 or 7 balls, in the end. Dhoni has managed to strike those balls to maximums and boundaries. His strike rate of 204.25, that includes 2 fours and 10 sixes, reflects the same impact we discussed earlier. At the presentation ceremony post the CSK vs DC game, Dhoni said that he has asked his teammates to not make him run amlot. "This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute," said Dhoni.