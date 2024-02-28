Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch MI-W vs UP-W Match No. 6 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 28 sees MI, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, leading the points table with two consecutive wins. In contrast, UPW is yet to secure a victory in the tournament despite playing two matches. The clash promises an exciting encounter as both teams strive for dominance in the league. The Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its short boundaries and high altitude, traditionally favours batsmen in limited-overs cricket. However, recent matches at the venue have witnessed low-scoring games, challenging the batsmen and providing thrilling contests.

In a recent match between Bangalore and Gujarat, RCB chased down a modest 107-run target comfortably, indicating a shift from the high-scoring norms associated with the ground. This suggests that both teams will need to adapt their strategies accordingly to excel in the upcoming match. Weather conditions for the MI vs UPW match are expected to be favourable, with no forecast of rain according to AccuWeather. This implies uninterrupted play, allowing both teams to showcase their skills without weather-related interruptions. As the teams prepare to battle it out on the field, fans can anticipate an enthralling contest between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2024 at Bengaluru's iconic stadium.

When is Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match will take place on Wednesday (February 28).

Where is Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time will Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match start?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST onwards.

When and Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match live streaming?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.

When and Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match live telecast?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match live telecast will be available on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2.

Probable Playing XIs

MI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Humaira Kazi

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor

Full Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur