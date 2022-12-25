Natasa Stankovic oozes HOTNESS in sexy black dress, hubby Hardik Pandya can't stop looking at her - SEE PICS

Natasa Stankovic was looking too sexy in a black dress that she wore for her latest photoshoot with the Pandya family. She was oozing hotness in this outfit and husband Hardik Pandya could not stop looking at her. Natasa dropped a series of pictures in the dress on Instagram and the post became massively popular on the website instantly. Hardik had shaed pictures from a photoshoot that the family attended which also included their son Agastya. The whole family was dressed in black, which was the theme. Natasa and Hardik were wearing the outfits from designers Shantanu and Nikhil and shot for their latest photoshoot.

Check pics of Hardik and Natasa looking extremely likeable in this latest hot photoshoot:

Hardik is currently in rest mode. He led India recently in the T20 series vs New Zealand, winning it 1-0. Since then, he has been spending time with family while also training at the same time. Hardik will soon be back for the white-ball series vs Sri Lanka at home. With ODI World Cup only 10 months away, Hardik's fitness and form are of utmost importance to India and we might see him just play these two formats this now, so that he continue to get proper rest, keeping in mind he also leads Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, which is a two-month affair.

India are yet to find someone who can play the same role that Hardik plays in the playing 11. When he is not there for any reason, the lack of a quality pace-bowling all-rounder is felt hugely. The gap needs to be filled by someone ahead of the all-important World Cup. For the last 3 years, Hardik had been in and out of the team due to series of injuries. But now he has hired a professional chef and fitness trainer to ensure his body is fit and that he is eating the right thing in right amount.

Hopefully, from India's standpoint, Hardik will be available for the all the limited overs series to prepare well for the World Cup.