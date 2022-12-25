topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
HARDIK PANDYA

Natasa Stankovic oozes HOTNESS in sexy black dress, hubby Hardik Pandya can't stop looking at her - SEE PICS

Hardik Pandya's wife recently did a stunning photoshoot wearing sexy outfit from designers Shantanu and Nikhil and the pictures are going viral on the internet, see them inside

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Natasa Stankovic oozes HOTNESS in sexy black dress, hubby Hardik Pandya can't stop looking at her - SEE PICS

Natasa Stankovic was looking too sexy in a black dress that she wore for her latest photoshoot with the Pandya family. She was oozing hotness in this outfit and husband Hardik Pandya could not stop looking at her. Natasa dropped a series of pictures in the dress on Instagram and the post became massively popular on the website instantly. Hardik had shaed pictures from a photoshoot that the family attended which also included their son Agastya. The whole family was dressed in black, which was the theme. Natasa and Hardik were wearing the outfits from designers Shantanu and Nikhil and shot for their latest photoshoot.

Also Read | Virat Kohli to be DROPPED from TEST squad? Here are five reasons why team mangement must take call on India's No.4 - IN PICS

Check pics of Hardik and Natasa looking extremely likeable in this latest hot photoshoot:

Hardik is currently in rest mode. He led India recently in the T20 series vs New Zealand, winning it 1-0. Since then, he has been spending time with family while also training at the same time. Hardik will soon be back for the white-ball series vs Sri Lanka at home. With ODI World Cup only 10 months away, Hardik's fitness and form are of utmost importance to India and we might see him just play these two formats this now, so that he continue to get proper rest, keeping in mind he also leads Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, which is a two-month affair. 

India are yet to find someone who can play the same role that Hardik plays in the playing 11. When he is not there for any reason, the lack of a quality pace-bowling all-rounder is felt hugely. The gap needs to be filled by someone ahead of the all-important World Cup. For the last 3 years, Hardik had been in and out of the team due to series of injuries. But now he has hired a professional chef and fitness trainer to ensure his body is fit and that he is eating the right thing in right amount.

Hopefully, from India's standpoint, Hardik will be available for the all the limited overs series to prepare well for the World Cup.

Live Tv

Hardik PandyaNatasa StankovicNatasa Stankovic photoshootNatasa Stankovic hot picsNatasa Stankovic picsKrunal PandyaKrunal Pandya wife

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022