No MS Dhoni In IPL 2025? CSK CEO Reveals Big Information Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

As the IPL 2025 retention deadline looms, one of the biggest questions hovering over cricket fans is whether MS Dhoni, the heart and soul of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will return for another season. At 43, Dhoni has not yet confirmed his availability for IPL 2025, leaving fans and the franchise in suspense. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, in a recent interview, shared updates on Dhoni’s potential participation. “We also want Dhoni to play for CSK. But he hasn’t confirmed it yet. He said he will tell us before October 31. We hope he plays, but for now, we are waiting for his decision,” Viswanathan revealed. This date is particularly important, as it marks the final deadline for IPL teams to submit their retained player lists ahead of the mega auction.

CSK's Dilemma: Dhoni's Future Uncertain

Dhoni’s decision is not just a matter of sentiment for CSK but a strategic one too. If he confirms his participation, he could be retained as an uncapped player, saving CSK a significant chunk of their auction purse. The IPL's reintroduced "uncapped player rule" allows franchises to retain a player who has retired from international cricket for five years or more for a base price of ₹4 crore. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, fits this criterion perfectly.

By retaining Dhoni under this rule, CSK would only need to spend ₹4 crore from their ₹120 crore auction budget, offering them financial flexibility to retain other key players. This is a significant advantage as teams are permitted to retain up to six players ahead of the mega auction, with a maximum of five capped internationals.

Dhoni's Role: More Than Just a Player

Even if Dhoni doesn't return as an active player, his influence within CSK remains profound. After handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni took on the role of senior mentor, providing guidance both on and off the field. His leadership, cricketing acumen, and ability to stay calm under pressure continue to inspire the next generation of players.

In the IPL 2024 season, despite taking a backseat as captain, Dhoni made notable contributions as a lower-order batsman. He scored 161 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 220, proving that even in the twilight of his career, he can still be a game-changer.

The Legacy of MS Dhoni: A Pillar of CSK’s Success

Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Dhoni has been synonymous with Chennai Super Kings. Under his leadership, CSK became one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, winning five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023). His calm demeanor, sharp decision-making, and ability to deliver in crunch situations earned him the nickname “Captain Cool,” and he has since become a cult figure in Chennai and beyond.

Fans don’t just admire Dhoni for his on-field heroics but for the culture he fostered within the team. Over the years, CSK has been known for its family-like atmosphere, where experienced players and youngsters thrive under Dhoni’s mentorship. This ethos has contributed to CSK’s consistent performances across seasons, making them a formidable force in the IPL.

The Big Question: Will Dhoni Return for IPL 2025?

While speculation continues, one thing is certain: Dhoni’s legacy at CSK is etched in gold. If he decides to play IPL 2025, fans will witness another chapter in his illustrious career. If not, his contributions to the franchise and the league are already legendary. Regardless of his decision, Dhoni will forever remain an integral part of CSK’s identity.

For now, CSK, like the rest of the cricketing world, waits with bated breath for Dhoni’s final call before the October 31 deadline. Whether as a player, mentor, or strategist, Dhoni’s presence in any capacity is invaluable to the team.

The Auction Dynamics: CSK's Strategy

With the IPL 2025 mega auction approaching, CSK’s decision to retain Dhoni will influence their broader strategy. Retaining Dhoni as an uncapped player will free up funds to secure other key talents while maintaining the core of the team. This tactic could be vital, given that franchises can only retain a limited number of players and must balance between experience and fresh talent.

Whatever happens, CSK’s future will be shaped by Dhoni’s decision, and the retention list deadline could mark the beginning of a new era for the franchise.