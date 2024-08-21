PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

Pakistan faced Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the 1st Test of the 2-match series on Tuesday (August 21). Shan Masood-led Pakistan side rank sixth in the WTC standings with two victories so far. On Day 1, Pakistan found themselves in trouble losing three wickets with just 8 runs on the board in the first innings but they somehow bounced back and recovered. At Day 1 stumps, Pakistan finished with 158 on the board with the loss of four wickets.

Bangladesh pace bowlers made full use of favorable conditions on a greenish wicket before half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel rescued Pakistan to 158-4 on the opening day of the first cricket test on Wednesday. (ZimBabar: Babar Azam Trolled Brutally After Duck Against Bangladesh In 1st Test)

The tourists had Pakistan on the mat at 16-3 after wet patches on the outfield of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from early morning rain had delayed the toss for 4-1/2 hours. But left-handed opener Ayub, who hit 56, and vice-captain Shakeel, unbeaten on 57, shared an aggressive 98-run fourth wicket stand in almost two hours before seamer Hasan Mahmud (2-33) broke through in the final session and had Ayub caught in third slip. Ayub patiently saw off the early seam and swing of Bangladesh pace bowlers before striking four boundaries and a six in his 98-ball knock. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was 24 not out at stumps.

Here are all the details about livestreaming the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test:

When is the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?- Date

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played on Tuesday, August 21.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will begin at 10:30 AM (IST).

Where is the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match going to be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will not broadcast in India.

How to watch the live-streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match can be live-streamed on TamashaWeb app and website in India.

"The wicket was difficult early on and Bangladesh bowlers didn't give us the margin,” Ayub said. "I have a good understanding with Saud and when there's partnerships, things do look easy."

After the wet patches dried up in bright sunshine, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the all-important toss and his decision to field brought Bangladesh early success as the fast bowlers swung the ball well on a damp wicket. Hasan lured Abdullah Shafique (2) to go for an early ambitious drive and Zakir Hasan took a spectacular acrobatic catch in the gully while diving full length to his right side.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood fell to a contentious caught behind decision from television umpire Darren Gough as left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam's (2-30) delivery jagged back into the left-hander. Gough ruled in Bangladesh's favor after the tourists went for a TV referral of on-field decision of not out. Masood argued with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough before walking off in disbelief.

Pakistan former all-format captain Babar Azam's struggle in red-ball cricket continued for the seventh successive test match as he tried to flick Shoriful down the leg side and was brilliantly snapped by wicketkeeper Litton Das without scoring. Ayub and Shakeel then staged a good recovery and negated the off-spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz with sweep shots and the pace of tall Nahid Rana, who conceded 48 off his 10 overs without taking a wicket, before Hasan broke through.

"It's very important to get help from the fielders and some of the catches they took were awesome today," Hasan said.

"The wicket was a bit tacky and we tried to bowl in the right areas. We will try to continue bowl in the right zones tomorrow and take them down to somewhere 200 (runs)."

The two-test series is part of ICC World Test Championship in which Pakistan is ranked sixth and Bangladesh eighth, just ahead of last-placed West Indies. Rawalpindi will also host the second test starting after the Pakistan Cricket Board moved the game due to construction work going on at the National Bank Stadium ahead of next year's Champions Trophy. (With PTI Inputs)