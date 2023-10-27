PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 26 in Chennai, 2PM IST, October 27
Pakistan face a big test vs South Africa today in Chennai in this Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture. They cannot afford a loss in this match as it will further dent their chances of making it to the semi-finals of the tournament. Babar Azam and Co are coming into the contest after losing three matches on the trot to India, Australia and Afghanistan. Back home, the cricketing heroes have been humbled by the passionate cricket fans and their opinions as well as harsh criticism.
There are many who want Babar to quit. Former cricketers advise dropping many key players after the World Cup. Meanwhile the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is busy regaining the faith of the fans, releasing a statement to seek backing fom the supporters of the Men in Green. It is all going on in Pakistan Cricket at the moment. But at the same time, it is nothing new.
Pakistan have themselves to be blamed as they have played some horrible cricket in the last three matches. South Africa start as clear favourites in this match. The Proteas Men have been scoring 350+ totals easily in this tournament and if they bat first again, expect them to take the listless Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners. There is a reason are SA are sitting comfortable at number 3 spot in the table. Watch out for Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. Expect the South Africans to include left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the XI for Pakistan batters.
Pakistan Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 26 Details
Venue: MA Chindambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date & Time: October 27, 2pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Quinton de Kock
Vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen
Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Iftikhar Ahmed
Bowler: Shaheen Afridi, Kagiso Rabada
Pakistan vs South Africa Probable XIs:
Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf
South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams
Pakistan vs South Africa Full Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams
