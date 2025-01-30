Pakistan Finalises Venue For ICC Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony; THIS City To Host Dazzling Event; Will India Attend? Check

The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place from February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also finalised the venues for the opening ceremonies of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The upcoming tournament will be conducted in a hybrid model where the Indian team will play all their matches in Dubai while the other teams will play in Pakistan.

As per reports, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided on the final venues for all the festivities. The opening ceremony will be held on February 16 at Hazuri Bagh in Lahore while Gaddafi Stadium will host a separate opening event on February 7. The National Stadium in Karachi will organise its inauguration ceremony on February 11.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be the chief guest at the Lahore event, while President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to attend the Karachi ceremony. As per reports, the likes of India, England, and Australia will not attend these ceremonies due to logistical constraints.

England will reach Lahore on February 18, while Australia will land a day later on February 19. The likes of Bangladesh and India will reach Dubai on February 15, and Afghanistan will arrive in Islamabad on February 12.

Pakistan will conduct a minimum of 10 matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while Dubai will host three fixtures featuring India, including the first semi-final. If at all India won’t qualify for the final then the championship match will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 9. The Indian team will start their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.