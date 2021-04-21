PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: It’s David Warner vs KL Rahul, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 14

In one of the most-awaited clashes of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take on former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 21). The high-intensity IPL 2021 PBKS vs SRH match will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in IPL match no. 14 of on Wednesday. SRH couldn’t have asked for a worse start to the season as they slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing.

Punjab are a tad better than Hyderabad, having registered one win out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their opponents. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ achilles’ heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match.

Punjab too are on a losing streak after the win in their tournament opener over Rajasthan Royals. They lost to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. After a batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab made a significant improvement and rode on skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal fifties to post a challenging 195 for four against DC.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3 PM IST – April 21.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team:

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Captain: David Warner

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 all-rounder: Vijay Shankar

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs SRH Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

PBKS vs SRH SQUADS

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg.

