PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman helps Lahore Qalandars end Multan Sultans unbeaten march in league

Lahore Qalandars on Friday (February 11) brought an end to Multan Sultans’ unbeaten run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 in the 17th fixture of the tournament played at the Gaddafi Stadium. An outstanding bowling effort led by Zaman Khan’s three-for ensured a 52-run win for the Qalandars.

Sultans opted to bowl first after winning the toss, Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman (player of the match) continued his outstanding run with the bat in the tournament with another 50-plus contribution.

The left-hander hit five fours and two sixes in his 60 off 37 balls which took his runs tally to 416 (most in the ongoing season). Fakhar added 86 for the second-wicket with Kamran Ghulam who contributed 42 off 38 balls (six fours).

The seasoned Qalandars batter Mohammad Hafeez posted his highest score of the ongoing season, the right-hander upped the ante in the death overs after a slow start as he slammed three sixes and one four in his 29-ball 43.

Phil Salt provided the finishing touch to the Qalandars 182/4 total with an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls (two fours, one six). Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Abbas Afridi took a wicket apiece for the Sultans.

Qalandars bowling unit comfortably defended their 182-run total as Sultans endured a batting failure for the first time in the tournament. The Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan managed just 20 off 27 balls.

Despite the loss, Sultans retain their top position on the points table with 12 points from seven games, Qalandars have now surged to the second spot with eight points (four wins) in six games.

Brief Scores: Lahore Qalandars 182/4 (Fakhar Zaman 60, Mohammad Hafeez 43, Kamran Ghulam 42, Phil Salt 26) bt Multan Sultans 130 in 19.3 ovs (Sohaib Maqsood 29; Zaman Khan 3/21, Haris Rauf 2/20)

