RAN vs KHT BPL Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers T20 Match Live Telecast On TV Channel And Mobile Apps In India?

RAN vs KHT BPL Live Streaming Details: Rangpur Riders (RAN) is set to lock horns with the Khulna Tigers (KHT) in the 39th match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024-25). The match will take place on Thursday, January 30 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The Riders are currently standing at the top of the table. As of now, they have played 11 matches in the ongoing season, winning eight games and sustaining only three defeats.

On the other hand, the Khulna Tigers are coming to play this game after encountering a five-wicket loss against Fortune Barishal in their previous game. Both teams will look to secure victory in order to bolster their position in the points table.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers begin?

The match between Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers will begin on 30th January at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the match between Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers be held?

The match between Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers will be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

How to watch the live streaming of Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers in India?

The live streaming of Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers can be seen on the fan code website.

Full Squad

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Alex Ross, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), William Bosisto, Abu Hider Rony, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Nasum Ahmed, Dominic Sibley, Imrul Kayes, Rubel Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Hasnain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Aamer Jamal.

Rangpur Riders Squad: Steven Taylor, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Irfan Sukkur, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Akif Javed, Curtis Campher, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tawfique Khan, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim, Khushdil Shah, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kamrul Islam.