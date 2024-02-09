India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja strongly refuted the accusations made by his father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, in a recent interview with a Gujarati newspaper. Describing the interview as "staged" and "baseless," Ravindra asserted that it was an endeavor to "defame" his wife, Rivaba. "Let's disregard the content of orchestrated interviews," Jadeja captioned a graphic on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, featuring a message in Gujarati.

"All the things said in the nonsense interview are meaningless and untrue. It is a one-sided story and I completely deny the allegations. The attempts made to tarnish the image of my wife are truly reprehensible and unbecoming. I, too, have a lot to say but won't do it publicly," Ravindra, who completed 15 years in international cricket on Friday, said.

Speaking to Divya Bhaskar, Anirudhsinh shared that he leads a modest life, away from the limelight surrounding his son. Despite residing in Jamnagar, where his son Ravindra owns a farmhouse, Anirudhsinh mentioned that he prefers to live in a 2BHK apartment. ('Say It 1000 Times...,' India Pacer Mohammed Shami On Jai Shri Ram Chants)

"I have some land in my village. I manage my expenses from the ₹20,000 pension of my wife. I live alone in a 2BHK flat. I have a house-help who cooks for me. I am living my life on my own terms. Even in my 2BHK flat, there is still a separate room for Ravindra."

The elder Jadeja also alleged that the Indian cricketer fails to uphold harmonious relations with him and his sister. "I don't reach out to Ravindra, and I don't feel the need to. He is not my father; I am his father. It's his responsibility to initiate contact with me. All of this brings tears to my eyes. Even his sister sheds tears on Rakshabandhan," he remarked.

"We have worked very hard to make Ravindra a cricketer. I used to carry 20-litre milk cans on my shoulder to earn money. I have even worked as a watchman. We come from a humble background. His sister has done even more than me. She took care of him as a mother. However, he hasn't kept any relations with his sister either."

Anirudhsinh accused Ravindra's wife Rivaba of creating differences in the family. "Right after their marriage, there was a dispute regarding the ownership of Ravindra's restaurant. She (Rivaba) told him to transfer the ownership of the restaurant to her name. They even had a major fight because of that. His sister thought that he would manage things from now on, and agreed to sign." he said.