He doesn't like to...: Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Jadeja Reacts to Husband's Allround Comeback in Team India

Star Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has made a sensational comeback after being out of action for more than five months due to a knee injury. Jadeja, who is currently ranked No.1 in the ICC Test all-rounder's ranking, suffered the injury during the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates last year. After undergoing surgery, he remained out of the game for almost five months and missed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, he returned to competitive cricket earlier this year and has been in top form since then.

According to her, the 34-year-old cricketer’s positive attitude played a big role in his success against the Baggy Greens. "Ravindra is a very positive player, and his mindset is also very positive," Rivaba told ANI. "He steps onto the field with a lot of intent and a positive attitude. That is his biggest strength. Cricket is his top priority, and he is very attached to the game."

Jadeja played a Ranji Trophy game for his state team Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in Chennai last month and then played for India in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. In the Ranji Trophy game, he took seven wickets in the second innings, and in the first Test against Australia, he picked up a five-wicket haul and contributed 70 runs with the bat. He was awarded the Player of the Match award in Nagpur for his performance. In the second match, he registered his career-best figures of 7 for 42 in the second innings and won his second straight Player of the Match award.

"He did his rehab at the NCA, and the BCCI coaches and physiotherapists helped him a lot there. He has completed 14 years in international cricket now. He understands his strengths and has worked a lot on them during this time, and the outcome is right before our eyes. I am very happy with his efforts and the way he contributed to the team. He has made a fantastic comeback. He made a comeback after an injury, and I am very happy with his performance."

According to her, he doesn't like to talk a lot and instead lets his game do the talking. She added that he gets a lot of positive comments and a few critics too, but instead of speaking about them, he prefers to work on his weaknesses.

Jadeja's sensational return to competitive cricket has earned him big praise from all corners, and his fans are eagerly waiting to see more of his top form in the remaining matches of the Test series against Australia. His contribution to the Indian team has been crucial, and he has played a significant role in the team's success so far. With his positive attitude and hard work, he has set an example for young cricketers and proved that anything is possible if one is determined to achieve it.