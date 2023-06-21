'RCB Blood' Shreyanka Patil Celebrates Like Virat Kohli As India 'A' Beat B'desh To Win Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

India 'A' beat Banladesh 'A' by 31 runs in the final of the ACC Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to clinch the title. The star of this match for India was Kanika Ahuja, who struck a 23-ball 30 before picking 2 for 23 from 4 overs. India had opted to bat first after winning the toss and put on 127 for 7 in 20 overs. They bowled out Bangladesh for just 96 to win the game. While Kanika was the star player for Team India today, the tournament has belonged to Shreyanka Patil, who has shone with her all-round abilities in the tournament.

The 20-year-old Patil bowled 7 overs in the two matches of the tournament and picked up 9 wickets from just 7 overs. She averaged 1.67 runs with the ball, giving away just 15 runs off 42 balls that she bowled. It includes 1 four-for and 1 five-for. Not to forget, she also scored 15 runs for her team.

Shreyanka does a Kohli

Shreyanka, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Women's Premier League, did a Virat Kohli when she took a catch in the final against Bangladesh 'A' on Wednesday. After taking a catch of Sobhana Mostary off Ahuja's bowling, Patil did a Kohli-like celebration, displaying her aggression while playing cricket.

Fans started to post comments on social media, reminding the world that Shreyanka is a 'RCB blood' and that she is the next big thing in Indian cricket. Australian all-rounder, one of the greatests in the world too, Ellyse Perry is a big fan of Patil already. Perry is Patil's teammate at RCB and praised her after spending some time in the dressing room. "She's a real special start for the future. I have not seen someone like that of her age around the world for a long time, with that kind of skill and just attitude. So, that's really cool," Perry was quoted as saying.

Coming to the final match, Vrinda Dinesh also played a good hand of 36 off 29 balls. With the ball, Patil picked up four wickets for 13 runs from 4 overs while Mannat Kashyap got three wickets. Titas Sadhu also got one wicket as India displayed a clinical show.