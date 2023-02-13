Ee Sala Cup Namde: RCB Fans Demand Trophy From Smriti Mandhana and Ellysa Perry's Royal Challengers Bangalore in inaugural season of WPL
With such a strong lineup, RCB is poised to be a top contender in the tournament and fans are optimistic about their chances of winning the title in their inaugural season.
Trending Photos
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a bold move in the Women's Premier League auction by acquiring an impressive lineup of players. RCB's roster includes star names such as Smriti Mandhana, Ellysa Perry, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, and Richa Ghosh, putting them in the running as one of the top teams in the competition.
RCB's aggressive bidding strategy sent a message of their intent to win the tournament. Mandhana was the first player to be secured, and is expected to be the most expensive acquisition of the day. With such a strong lineup, RCB is poised to be a top contender in the tournament and fans are optimistic about their chances of winning the title in their inaugural season.
Also Read: WPL Auction 2023: From Smriti Mandhana Becoming Most Expensive Player to Harmanpreet Kaur Joining Mumbai Indians, Top 5 key Highlights of Women's Premier League 2023 Auction
It should be noted that despite having a strong presence in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL), the RCB men's team has yet to win the tournament in its 15-year history. The team has reached the finals three times (2009, 2011, and 2016), but fell short each time. The men's team, led by Virat Kohli, also lost the 2011 Champions League final to the Mumbai Indians. RCB has yet to announce its coaching staff, and Mandhana is expected to be named as the team captain.
Welcome, Smriti Mandhana ji to RCB Club. pic.twitter.com/AIsVhfBBWP — Rofi Rajnish (@RofiRajnish) February 13, 2023
Manam RCB ni anttam But Mana FAF ni anam ga.. idhi kuda anthe Same Smriti ni em anam but RCB ni __ pic.twitter.com/ef5uBzpjI9 — S A M _ (@Sam_Dhoni07) February 13, 2023
_ for #RCB _ for #IPLTrophy
Let's see who wins #RCB #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/CcuZTylkYX — Hari M (@Popsiee_reddy) February 13, 2023
*First day @RCBTweets training session*
Someone; RCB team bagge gotha?
@EllysePerry : pic.twitter.com/a4CXjHWehb — GK (@ggk____) February 13, 2023
Welcome to rcb family #rcbian #ViratKohli_ My favourite ones releated with my fav team rcb _ @RCBTweets@imVkohli playing for rcb in ipl#smritimandanna play for rcb in wpl #EllysePerry will play for rcb in wpl pic.twitter.com/4Naz5Ap0l3 — ____ _____ (@imAzmatS) February 13, 2023
Two biggest name in Indian men's and women's cricket: Rohit & Harmanpreet for MI
Two biggest name in World men's and women's cricket: Virat Kohli & Smriti Mandhana for RCB https://t.co/xbeQRAaNQY — ______ _____ (@harshaaa_18) February 13, 2023
you guys are trolling #Rcb for not winning a cup,but one day it will be happen,that day winning a cup impact will creates ahuge,we will Celebrates big,with our fanbase and reach will be peaks _
without Warner there is no crazefor srh nd cup nd srh fanbase _
Srhfans:rightnow https://t.co/7Pm3Xu518J pic.twitter.com/NTMIyXGDRN— Martha (@BloodShed___) February 13, 2023
Dangerous RCB @mandhana_smriti @EllysePerry @Heatherknight55 pic.twitter.com/RnIFW6tT5i — Cricketwala.in (@Cricketwala22) February 13, 2023
-No alligations
-No pr
-No rifts
-No scandals
-No drama
-No attitude
-No tattoos
Just a RCB girl , and some pretty damn good cricket pic.twitter.com/PNzYELfbL9 — ________ _ (@Ganeshnavle10) February 13, 2023
RCB jeetegi apni first trophy _ pic.twitter.com/qPBznVFEY8 — Dhruv (@dhruv7167) February 13, 2023
Welcome to @RCBTweets _____________ #RenukaSingh #WPL2023 #WPLAuction2023#RCBW #RCBpic.twitter.com/CEg4hmbDvj https://t.co/S8XCJQn6e2— Shyam Lords (@ShyamMatiwad) February 13, 2023
___ ____ ___ ____ ______ ____ ___ ______ ______ ..#WPLAuction #RCB pic.twitter.com/C1pSXsbDMp — Surup Reddy (@surup_reddYS) February 13, 2023
In addition to Mandhana, the RCB roster includes talented players such as Sophie Devine (NZ), Elyse Perry (AUS), Erin Burns (AUS), Disha Kasat (IND), Indrani Roy (IND), Asha Sobhna (IND), Kanika Ahuja (IND), Dane van Niekerk (SA), Preeti Bose (IND), Poonam Khemnar (IND), Komal Zanzad (IND), Megan Schutt (AUS), Sahana Pawar (IND), Heather Knight (ENG), Shreyanka Patil (IND).
Live Tv
More Stories