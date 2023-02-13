Ee Sala Cup Namde: RCB Fans Demand Trophy From Smriti Mandhana and Ellysa Perry's Royal Challengers Bangalore in inaugural season of WPL

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a bold move in the Women's Premier League auction by acquiring an impressive lineup of players. RCB's roster includes star names such as Smriti Mandhana, Ellysa Perry, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, and Richa Ghosh, putting them in the running as one of the top teams in the competition.

RCB's aggressive bidding strategy sent a message of their intent to win the tournament. Mandhana was the first player to be secured, and is expected to be the most expensive acquisition of the day. With such a strong lineup, RCB is poised to be a top contender in the tournament and fans are optimistic about their chances of winning the title in their inaugural season.

It should be noted that despite having a strong presence in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL), the RCB men's team has yet to win the tournament in its 15-year history. The team has reached the finals three times (2009, 2011, and 2016), but fell short each time. The men's team, led by Virat Kohli, also lost the 2011 Champions League final to the Mumbai Indians. RCB has yet to announce its coaching staff, and Mandhana is expected to be named as the team captain.

In addition to Mandhana, the RCB roster includes talented players such as Sophie Devine (NZ), Elyse Perry (AUS), Erin Burns (AUS), Disha Kasat (IND), Indrani Roy (IND), Asha Sobhna (IND), Kanika Ahuja (IND), Dane van Niekerk (SA), Preeti Bose (IND), Poonam Khemnar (IND), Komal Zanzad (IND), Megan Schutt (AUS), Sahana Pawar (IND), Heather Knight (ENG), Shreyanka Patil (IND).