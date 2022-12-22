topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IPL 2023 AUCTION

'RCB will just...', Aakash Chopra makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's team ahead of IPL 2023 mini auction

Remaining Purse of teams ahead the IPL 2023 mini-auction: RCB (Rs 8.75 crore), RR (Rs 13.2 crore) and KKR (Rs 7.05 crore)

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'RCB will just...', Aakash Chopra makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's team ahead of IPL 2023 mini auction

IPL 2023 Auction: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is set to take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23), former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra feels that three teams Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will not getting serious business during the IPL 2023 auction. With RCB (Rs 8.75 crore), RR (Rs 13.2 crore) and KKR (Rs 7.05 crore), many can agree to Chopra's prediction ahead the mini-auction.

"RCB, RR and KKR don't have to do much shopping. They will just do a bit of window shopping and even if they wish to buy someone, they can't because they just don't have the budget," said Aakash on Youtube channel.

Talking about RCB, they already have a couple of stars from last season like Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed, who also did well in the IPL 2022 edition.

Coming to the other teams and players, Chopra feels that premier all-rounders like Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran will be on priority list of many franchises. Also, there will be a few uncapped all-rounders who will attract the teams with low budget.

RCB retained players: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Faf Du Plessis, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga.

RR retained players: Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed Mccoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult.

KKR retained players (with trades): Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee.

Live Tv

IPL 2023 auctionRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreIPL mini auctionRCB squadRCB retained players listVirat KohliAakash Chopra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith