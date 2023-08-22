Remember THIS Iconic Childhood Bubblegum, Now Jasprit Bumrah Is Associated To It, Here’s HOW

Jasprit Bumrah has been away from international cricket for almost 11 months now and made a sensational return to the Indian cricket team in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Ireland. Bumrah picked up a couple of wickets each in the first two T20I games against Ireland and has been selected for the Asia Cup 2023 in the 17-member squad named on Monday.

Over the years, the Mumbai Indians has been known as ‘Boom Boom’ Bumrah due to his express pace and ability to rattle the opposition’s stumps at any point in the match. To cash in out Bumrah’s nickname, Mars Wrigley India’s oldest and beloved fruity bubblegum brand – BOOMER – is back with an exciting campaign featuring India’s star pacer and current T20I skipper Jasprit Bumrah.

‘Boomer’ are everyone will know was a popular bubblegum through the ’90s and early 2000 in India. Enticing Indian consumers’ palettes with its fruity flavors splashed with a tinge of humour for over 25 years, ‘Boomer’ has become a legacy brand in the country.

The latest TV commercial builds on its adored ‘BOOM BOOM BOOMER’ jingle evolving its humorous essence to ‘Har pal fun kar, Boom Boom Boomer!’. Keeping in line with the brand’s theme of creating little moments of fun, the new digital film starring the calm and composed Jasprit Bumrah, gives an exciting twist to a spooky encounter.

WATCH Jasprit Bumrah’s TV ad promoting ‘Boomer’ chewing gum HERE…

Announcing the latest collaboration, Varun Kandhari, Director of Marketing and Customer Marketing, at Mars Wrigley India, said, “With over 25 years in India, Mars Wrigley’s BOOMER is a legacy brand that has been holding a strong sense of nostalgia among Millennials and Gen-X consumers for decades. Through this new collaboration with one of the finest cricketing talents of India, Jasprit Bumrah, the brand aims to inspire moments of happiness in the brand loyalists and, attract the Gen-Z audience by showcasing BOOMER as the preferred indulgent gum.”

In the TVC, Bumrah, and his teammates leave after a practice session in a frightfully obscure setting. It brings out the eeriness with the sound aesthetics directed in a haunting way yet being a little fun on the side. Playing with catchphrases like – ‘Har pal fun kar, Boom Boom Boomer!', the gripping TVC truly brings you the best attributes of BOOMER and Bumrah together.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Jasprit Bumrah, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, adds, “Teaming up with such an iconic brand brings back incredible childhood memories and takes me down memory lane. From playing with friends to representing India on the international platform, BOOMER has been my constant companion. Through this latest TVC, the brand perfectly captures moments of joy that it has been adding to our lives for years and delivers a fun-filled experience to the audience.”

Bumrah will be next seen in action in the third T20I match against Ireland on Wednesday in Dublin. The India pacer will be expected to lead the attack when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2.