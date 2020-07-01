Ricky Ponting shares 'treasured memories' his three successful World Cup campaigns; see here

Former Australia World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting on Wednesday (July 1, 2020) shared 'treasured memories' from Australia's three World Cup-winning campaigns.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Ponting shared the memorabilia from the three World Cups that Australia won in 1999, 2003, and 2007.

He wrote, "Treasured memories from three successful World Cup campaigns."

Treasured memories from three successful World Cup campaigns pic.twitter.com/icugkVfD19 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 1, 2020

The Australian team has lifted the 50-over World Cup on five occasions and has the most number of ODI WC titles in the world.

They started their winning campaign in 1987 and then won it consecutively in 1999, 2003, and 2007. The side then took it home in 2015.

In 1987, Allan Border became Australia's first captain to lift the trophy, while in 1999, they won the cup after beating Pakistan under Australia's great Steve Waugh, and carried forward the form to 2003 and 2007 under Ricky Ponting's captaincy.

In 2003, Australia had restricted the Indian side from lifting the trophy for the second time, while, in 2007, the Aussies outclassed the Sri Lankan team.

Michael Clark then took the team to its fifth title in 2015 after beating the Kiwis.

Ricky Ponting who has scored the most number of international centuries for Australia has been the part of his country's three World-Cup winning squads in 1999, 2003 and 2007.

Ponting has played 375 ODIs and has scored the third most number of runs (13,704 ) in the history of the game. He has hit 30 centuries in the ODIs.

The world's second-leading run-getter in the longest form of the game after Sachin Tendulkar has scored 13,378 runs in the white jersey until his last test in 2012. The legendary player has 41 test centuries to his name.

Ponting has recorded 27,486 international runs for Australia and has led the team in all the three formats.