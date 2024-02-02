In a recent interview with Star Sports, Rishabh Pant opened up about the emotional turmoil he faced early in his career due to incessant comparisons with the legendary MS Dhoni. The young wicketkeeper-batsman recounted a particularly challenging moment in Mohali when fans started chanting Dhoni's name after Pant's wicketkeeping error during a T20I match. During the initial phase of his international career, Pant faced the daunting task of filling the significant void left by MS Dhoni's retirement. Fans, however, found it hard to accept the changing of the guard, expressing their disapproval through the infamous "Dhoni..Dhoni" chants whenever Pant made mistakes behind the stumps.

Emotional Toll on Rishabh Pant

In the interview, Pant revealed the emotional toll these chants took on him. He expressed feeling hurt and overwhelmed by the immense pressure of living up to Dhoni's legacy. The weight of expectations affected him to the extent that he found it challenging to breathe properly during high-pressure moments on the field. Pant even admitted to going back to his room and shedding tears, saying, "First of all, I don't understand, a youngster has come into the team, and why are you talking like this. Some have played 5 matches and others have played 500 matches. They have had such a long journey with so many ups and downs. I used to feel bad. I used to go back to my room and cry. I used to think 20-21 at that time and felt I couldn't breathe. There is no pressure. I missed stumping, and everybody started chanting 'Dhoni, Dhoni' in Mohali."

The Unfair Comparison

Pant, now 25 and on the path to recovery after a life-threatening car crash, expressed confusion regarding the comparisons. He questioned why the spotlight was on a young player who had just entered the team, emphasizing the vast difference in experience between him and Dhoni. Pant highlighted the unfairness of comparing someone with only a handful of matches under their belt to a cricketing giant with over 500 appearances, saying, "First of all, I didn't understand why questions were raised. I had just made it to the team, and people were talking about being a replacement. Why were people raising such questions at a youngster? Why are you comparing? There shouldn't be any comparison at all. Some have played five matches and the others have played 500. It's been such a long journey, so many ups and downs, so the comparison is not fair."

The Mentorship of MS Dhoni

Despite the challenging times, Pant's relationship with MS Dhoni remained strong. Dhoni, who had always been Pant's mentor, played a crucial role in guiding him through the ups and downs. Pant spoke emotionally about his dynamic with Dhoni, saying, "I always find it difficult to explain my relationship with MS Dhoni. There are some with whom you can talk freely. I discuss everything with MSD. I have learned so much from him. I discuss things with him that I wouldn't discuss with anybody else. That's the kind of relationship (I have) with him."

Support from Seniors

Pant acknowledged the support he received from senior players like Yuvraj Singh during his early days in the team. He highlighted the welcoming and comfortable atmosphere within the Indian cricket team, emphasizing the role of seniors in making newcomers feel at ease.