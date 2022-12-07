topStoriesenglish
Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Rahul Dravid says THIS about Rohit Sharma's thumb injury, THESE two players ruled out Check

Rohit Sharma batted at No. 9 and bravely scored a half-century, but Team India head coach Rahul Dravid announced in the post-match press conference that the skipper will go to Mumbai and miss the next game of the series.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 09:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

The Indian cricket team's disappointing 2022 has continued as they lost the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh with one game remaining after being defeated by 5 runs in the second match. The fact that captain Rohit Sharma needed to be taken to the hospital after suffering a thumb injury while fielding at slips was another disappointing event from the game.

Also Read: 'Dedication level Rohit Sharma', India captain hailed by fans for batting through INJURY and Pain

Rohit Sharma batted at No. 9 and bravely scored a half-century, but Team India head coach Rahul Dravid announced in the post-match press conference that the skipper will go to Mumbai and miss the next game of the series. Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar will also miss the series, he has also revealed.

"Rohit Sharma will miss the 3rd ODI, he will fly back to Mumbai to consult an expert - Kuldeep Sen & Deepak Chahar are out of the series", Dravid said.

