RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders In Barsapara Cricket Stadium, 7:30PM IST, Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals (RR) encountered the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a pivotal IPL match, with RR seeking to secure their playoff berth and halt their four-match losing streak. Despite missing Jos Buttler, a key player departed for T20 World Cup preparations, RR remained hopeful of a turnaround. The match carried significant implications for both teams' postseason aspirations, with RR aiming to break their pattern of strong starts followed by late-season collapses.

The absence of Buttler necessitated adjustments in RR's lineup, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore stepping in as opener. KKR, having already secured a playoff spot, focused on maintaining their winning momentum. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was poised to replace Phil Salt, providing an opportunity for KKR to experiment with their lineup. The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati set the stage for the encounter, with its propensity for high-scoring games despite challenging weather conditions. RR's strategy centered on maintaining composure and executing their game plan effectively against KKR's formidable lineup. Ultimately, the match unfolded as a crucial battle for playoff positions, with both teams vying for supremacy in the IPL standings.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI

RR Playing 11 vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal RR

KKR Playing 11 vs RR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini