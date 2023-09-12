trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661327
SOUTH AFRICA VS AUSTRALIA 2023

SA vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Australia Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match LIVE On TV And Laptop

SA vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: SA vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Stream For Free: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will look to seal the five-match ODI series with win over South Africa in third game.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SA vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Australia Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match LIVE On TV And Laptop Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates after completing a century in the second ODI against South Africa. (Source: Twitter)

Australia will look to seal the five-match ODI series against South Africa with a third win on the trot as the two sides face off for the third ODI at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom in Tuesday. Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are leading the series 2-0 after winning the first ODI by three wickets and the second one by a massive 123 runs last week.

Centuries by David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne powered Australia to a massive 392 for 8 after batting first in Bloemfontein in the second ODI. In reply, Temba Bavuma’s South Africa were bundled out for just 269 in 41.3 overs.


The Australians have already won the three-match T20I series against South Africa 3-0 earlier this month. The five-time World Cup champions will look to complete an ODI series win over South Africa before they head to India for the three-match ODI starting next week followed by the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 next month in India.

Here are all the details about South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom in South Africa HERE…

When is South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match will take place on Tuesday, September 12.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be held at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

What time will South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI start?

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 430pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 4pm.

Where can I watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Predicted 11

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala

Australia: Tim David, Travis Head, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh (C), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

