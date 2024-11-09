Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817768https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/sanju-samson-scripts-history-with-back-to-back-t20i-centuries-ind-vs-sa-2817768.html
NewsCricket
SANJU SAMSON

Sanju Samson Scripts History With Back To Back T20I Centuries

 This remarkable innings follows his recent 111 off 47 balls against Bangladesh, where he struck 11 fours and eight sixes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 12:10 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sanju Samson Scripts History With Back To Back T20I Centuries

India's Sanju Samson has become the first Indian cricketer to score two consecutive T20I centuries. At Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, Samson hammered 107 off 50 deliveries, including seven boundaries and ten massive sixes. This remarkable innings follows his recent 111 off 47 balls against Bangladesh, where he struck 11 fours and eight sixes.

After South Africa won the toss and chose to field, India suffered an early blow when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 7 by Gerald Coetzee, leaving India at 24/1. However, India reached the 50-run mark in just 5.3 overs, courtesy of some impressive strokes from Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav, who built a 66-run partnership.

Suryakumar was dismissed for 21 by Patrick Kruger. Tilak Varma then joined Samson, adding 33 off 18 balls with three fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. Samson was eventually removed by Nqabayomzi Peter, joining an elite list of players such as Gustav Mckeon, Rilee Rossouw, and Phil Salt, who have scored centuries in consecutive T20Is. Despite promising starts, Hardik Pandya (2) and Rinku Singh (11) could not make significant contributions. Axar Patel's comeback was also modest, dismissed for 7 by Marco Jansen, while Ravi Bishnoi managed only a single before being run out.

Gerald Coetzee was the standout bowler for South Africa, claiming 3/37 in his four overs. Jansen, Maharaj, Peter, and Kruger each took one wicket, restricting India to a total of 202/8.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK