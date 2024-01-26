trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714402
Fact Check: Did Shoaib Malik Get Fired From BPL Team Because Of Match Fixing

Addressing the rumours, Shoaib Malik took to social media to release an official statement, dismissing the speculations surrounding his playing position.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a recent turn of events in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has found himself in the midst of a match-fixing controversy. The all-rounder, who recently tied the knot with actor Sana Javed, is playing for Fortune Barishal and faced scrutiny after bowling three no-balls in an over and conceding 18 runs during a match against the Khulna Tigers. The controversy escalated when Fortune Barishal owner Mizanur Rahman initially voiced concerns over the incident, suggesting an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). However, he later retracted his statement, emphasizing Malik's contributions to the team and denying any termination of the player's contract.

Shoaib Malik's Response

Addressing the rumours, Shoaib Malik took to social media to release an official statement, dismissing the speculations surrounding his playing position. He clarified that he had a detailed discussion with the team captain, Tamim Iqbal, and mutually planned his departure from Bangladesh due to a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.

Malik's Departure and Franchise's Perspective

Contrary to earlier reports of contract termination, Shoaib Malik explained that he left the BPL for personal reasons and assured his availability to support Fortune Barishal if needed in the future. Mizanur Rahman, the franchise owner, revealed that Malik's contract was valid until February 14, but the player's commitment in Dubai conflicted with the team's schedule, leading to a mutual decision for him not to return.

Media Frenzy and ACU Investigation

The media frenzy around Malik's departure intensified when Mizanur mentioned the ACU investigation into the no-ball incident. He later regretted the televised statement, clarifying that it was a discussion and not an official stance. The ACU is reportedly looking into the matter.

Shoaib Malik's Strong Denial

In response to the match-fixing allegations, Shoaib Malik strongly refuted the rumours, emphasizing the importance of verifying information before believing and spreading it. He urged caution, stating that false information could harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion.

