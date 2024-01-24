Indian cricket prodigy Shubman Gill, known for his stellar performances, emerged as a shining star in 2023, securing the prestigious Cricketer of the Year award at the BCCI Awards 2024. Gill's exceptional cricketing skills were on full display across various formats, culminating in a well-deserved recognition. To commemorate his journey, Gill took to Instagram, sharing a heartwarming throwback picture from eight years ago. The image captured a young Gill alongside the legendary Virat Kohli at an award ceremony. Expressing his nostalgia, Gill revealed, "So much nostalgia, from coming here when I was 14 and meeting my idols and legends for the first time. Watching Virat bhai win Cricketer of the Year was something I would never forget."

BCCI Awards 2024: A Night of Champions

The BCCI Awards 2024 witnessed several cricketing stalwarts being honoured. The Polly Umrigar Award, presented to the Best International Cricketer in the Men's Category for various years, recognized the brilliance of Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and the standout performer, Shubman Gill.

Outstanding Performances Rewarded

Mohammed Shami's impeccable performance during 2019-20 saw him claim 77 wickets in 30 matches, with a remarkable average of 19.81. Shami's dedication to the team, despite injuries, was acknowledged as he expressed his readiness to play under any condition.

Ravichandran Ashwin, a seasoned all-rounder, dominated the following year with 44 wickets in just seven appearances. Currently, on the verge of achieving 500 Test wickets, Ashwin emphasized the importance of enjoying the game and the process.

Jasprit Bumrah, the ever-reliable pacer, was recognized as the Best Cricketer for the year 2021-22. His 35 wickets in 15 appearances, with a best figure of 5/24 against Sri Lanka, showcased his consistency and skill.

Shubman Gill's Milestone Year

Finally, the spotlight turned to Shubman Gill, who amassed an impressive 1325 runs in 25 matches during the 2022-23 season. His highest knock of 208 against New Zealand in an ODI clash highlighted his prowess with the bat. Gill's average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 94.23 underscored his dominance on the field.

A Determined Gill Looks Ahead

Acknowledging the honour, Shubman Gill expressed his determination, stating, "Pure motivation for me to go a step further and give everything for my country this year." As he basks in the glory of the Polly Umrigar Award, Gill's commitment to taking Indian cricket to greater heights is unwavering.