SHW vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sharjah Warriors Vs Gulf Giants T20I In Sharjah, 8PM IST, January 19

Season 2 of ILT20, set to commence today, features a constellation of star-studded teams in a month-long cricket contest. Organised by the Emirates Cricket Board and granted List A status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the event saw team captains and vice-captains gathering at the Dubai International Stadium for a trophy photoshoot and a subsequent press conference on Thursday.

Filled with legendary cricketers renowned for their T20 prowess and standout performances in the recent ICC World Cup in India, all six teams boast a roster of over 100 international players. Notable stars gracing Season 2 include David Warner, Shaheen Afridi, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Carlos Brathwaite, Ambati Rayudu, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Woakes, Sherfane Rutherford, and Sheldon Cottrell. The anticipation is high as these cricketing luminaries gear up to showcase their skills in the upcoming tournament.

On January 19 (Friday), the inaugural match of ILT20 Season 2 is set to unfold at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, featuring defending champions Gulf Giants facing off against Sharjah Warriors at 6:30 pm (UAE time). The matches will be under the watchful eyes of top-notch umpires, led by Simon Taufel and Aleem Dar, both renowned in the cricketing world.

SHW vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles, Jordan Cox

Batters: Martin Guptill, Chris Lynn, T Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: L Gregory, Carlos Braithwaite, Jamie Overton, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan

SHW vs GUL Possible Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: Johnson Charles (Wk), Martin Guptill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mark Deyal, Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Dilshan Madushanka, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad

Gulf Giants: Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, Usman Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmedm Sanchit Sharma

Sharjah Warriors Vs Gulf Giants Squads

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Mark Deyal, James Fuller, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt, Lewis Gregory

Gulf Giants: Chris Lynn, James Vince(c), Jordan Cox(w), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Shimron Hetmyer, Richard Gleeson, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Usman Khan, Rehan Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sanchit Sharma, Jamie Smith, Dominic Drakes, Saurabh Netravalkar