South Africa Vs Australia 2023 2nd T20I Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SA Vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE In India

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on South Africa in the second T20I at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Friday. Australia thrashed hosts South Africa by 111 runs with skipper Marsh smashing a brilliant 92 not out on his T20I captaincy debut.

The visitors gave debut cap to four players and debutant Tanveer Sangha was the pick of the bowlers – claiming 4/31 to bundle out South Africa for 115 while chasing Australia’s 226 for 6. Australian total was built around Marsh’s 92 and Tim David who scored a whirlwind 64.

Before the first T20I, Australia held the record for the highest T20I Powerplay score at Kingsmead and after it, they still hold it, albeit with a new one. The top four plundered 70 runs in the first six overs while South Africa’s attack sprayed the ball all over the place.



Meanwhile, 21-year-old Sangha was not even in line to play but with leg-spinner Adam Zampa laid low by sudden illness, the young leg-spinner made a memorable debut. A win for Australia on Friday will be enough to get them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Tim David added to Australia's squad for South Africa ODIs, which begin next week.



Here are all the details about South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban HERE…

When is South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will take place on Friday, September 1.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I going to take place?

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will be held at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

What time will South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I start?

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will start at 930pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 9pm.

Where can I watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I in India?

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app with subscription.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I Predicted 11

South Africa: Tristan Stubbs (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, LB Williams

Australia: Tim David, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (C), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis (wk), Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha