New Delhi: Virat Kohli, an iconic figure in international cricket, was born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, India. Raised in a middle-class Punjabi family, his father, Prem Kohli, worked as a criminal lawyer, and his mother, Saroj Kohli, was a homemaker. Virat's early life was marked by a passion for cricket, and his family played a pivotal role in nurturing his talent. Tragedy struck when his father passed away when he was 18, but Kohli's determination and resilience propelled him to become one of the greatest cricketers of his generation.

Early Life And Cricket Journey:

Virat Kohli's cricketing journey began in the narrow lanes of West Delhi, where he honed his skills. His exceptional talent quickly caught the attention of local coaches, leading to his enrollment in the West Delhi Cricket Academy. Kohli's early success in age-group cricket paved the way for his entry into the Delhi Under-15 team, and his prolific run-scoring continued as he progressed through the ranks.

Domestic And Under-19 Success:

Virat's consistent performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the Delhi senior team, and his breakthrough came in the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy season. His stellar performances for India Under-19 in the 2008 World Cup, where he led the team to victory, marked him as a future star. The transition from junior to senior cricket was seamless, and Kohli's appetite for runs only intensified.

International Debut And Early Years:

In August 2008, Virat Kohli made his international debut for India in an ODI against Sri Lanka. Despite initial struggles, his determination and adaptability soon shone through. Kohli's maiden century against Sri Lanka in 2009 showcased his potential, laying the foundation for a remarkable international career. His Test debut followed in 2011, and he quickly established himself as a mainstay in all three formats.

Captaincy And Leadership:

Virat Kohli's leadership journey began with the Indian Test team in 2014, and he took over the limited-overs captaincy in 2017. Under his captaincy, India achieved historic victories, including the first Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. Known for his aggressive and passionate approach, Kohli led by example, fostering a winning culture within the team.

Personal Achievements And Records:

Kohli's prolific run-scoring has earned him numerous records, including being the fastest player to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in ODIs. He became the captain with the most Test wins for India and achieved the top rank in both Test and ODI batting rankings. Virat's consistency and hunger for success have made him a modern-day cricketing legend.

Off the Field And Personal Life:

Beyond the cricket field, Virat Kohli is known for his philanthropy work and business ventures. His marriage to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2017 garnered immense public attention, creating a power couple admired for their achievements in their respective fields. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021, adding a new chapter to Kohli's personal life.

Legacy And Impact:

Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket extends beyond statistics. His passion, commitment, and ability to thrive under pressure have inspired a generation of cricketers. As a role model and captain, he has played a pivotal role in shaping India's cricketing identity. While the journey continues, Kohli's legacy is already etched in the annals of cricket history, symbolizing resilience, excellence, and a relentless pursuit of greatness.