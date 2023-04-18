SRH Vs MI IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma Is Fit But Doubts Remain Over Jofra Archer

Mumbai Indians received some good news ahead of their next IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who played as an ‘Impact Player’ against Kolkata Knight Riders last week, will be available to lead the side against Aiden Markram’s SRH.

Rohit’s return will mean that possibly Suryakumar Yadav could act as an ‘Impact Player’ if MI are bowling first in Hyderabad. The five-time IPL champions are likely to retain Arjun Tendulkar in the playing 11 after given just a couple of over on his debut against KKR.

England pacer Jofra Archer still remains doubtful for the match but left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff is likely to return to the side to replace Duan Jansen – whose twin brother is Marco Jansen is playing for SRH – after the South African proved to be expensive with the ball against KKR. MI also have the option of picking Arshad Khan to replace Arjun Tendulkar for the SRH game.

“At the moment, Jof is being managed by the medical team, and I am not a part of those conversations. Whenever they have him ready to play, he will be ready to go,” Tim David said during a press conference after their match against KKR.

SRH, on the other hand, are likely to stick with Washington Sundar as their ‘Impact Player’ apart from T. Natarajan. The SRH left-arm pacer can replace Brook in the Playing 11 in the first or second innings depending on whether SRH are batting or bowling first.

The pressure is also building up on SRH opener Mayank Agarwal, who has struggled to fire in IPL 2023 since his move over Punjab Kings. Agarwal has scores of 27, 8, 21 and 9 so far this season.

With Abhishek Sharma impressing with his big-hitting in the last match, the Punjab batter could replace Agarwal at the top with Brook.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera/Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen/Jason Behrendoff