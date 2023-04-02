SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11: Aiden Markram To Miss Sunrisers' Opening Match For THIS Reason; Jos Buttler Available For RR
Sunrisers Hyderabad's new captain Aiden Markram is yet to arrive in India as he is currently playing in South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series at home.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have not won the IPL title since winning it the first time in 2016, will be aiming to end the drought in IPL 2023. SRH begin their campaign with a clash vs last year's finalist Rajasthan Royals (RR). This will be SRH's first game to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH vs RR clash in IPL 2023 is going to be the afternoon game in this season's first Sunday double-header. The game will start at 3.30 pm IST with the toss taking place between captains at 3 pm IST. The hot conditions are not going to help either of the sides. But that's the challenge of playing in this tournament.
SRH will be playing the match vs RR without their regular captain Aiden Markram. The South African batter was named the captain of the side after he led the franchise's SA 20 league side Sunrisers Eastern Cape to title win in the league's inaugural edition. Markram is unavailable for selection as he is busy playing for South Africa in ODI series. He is expected to be available for SRH's second match. In Markram's absence, vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side.
There is no such situation in the RR camp. The Sanju Samson-led side will be at their full strength as all players ara available, including England T20 captain Jos Buttler. Samson and Buttler will be two key players for RR this year. Buttler had a good IPL 2022 but he will need support of other top order batters to ensure RR has a smooth sail in this season. Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin are expected to start in SRH game. Watch out for Riyan Parag too who is coming into the new season after solid performances in the Indian domestic season.
SRH Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, AJ Hosein, B Kumar(C), Umran Malik
RR Probable Playing XI: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, KR Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, SV Samson(C), Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
