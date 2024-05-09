The anticipation for the ICC T20 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 is palpable, especially with the recent announcement of Sri Lanka's formidable squad. Led by the star spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, this squad promises a captivating blend of experience and emerging talent set to grace the cricketing stage in the USA and West Indies starting June 1. One name that instantly stands out is the veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews, a pivotal figure in Sri Lanka's triumph during the ICC T20 World Cup 2014. Now, at 36, Mathews brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to a squad hungry for success. His inclusion not only bolsters the team's depth but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for his teammates.

Leadership Reinforced: Hasaranga at the Helm

Wanindu Hasaranga's appointment as the captain is a testament to his prowess both on and off the field. Having assumed the mantle of Sri Lanka's T20I captain in December last year, Hasaranga has swiftly established himself as a leader par excellence. His dynamic style of play, coupled with astute tactical acumen, makes him the ideal candidate to steer the team towards glory in the upcoming tournament.

Striking a Balance: The Composition of the Squad

Sri Lanka's squad exudes balance, with a judicious mix of seasoned campaigners and promising youngsters. The likes of Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, and Dhananjaya de Silva inject invaluable leadership experience into the squad's fabric. Meanwhile, emerging talents such as Charith Asalanka and Maheesh Theekshana add a refreshing zeal, poised to leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

The X-Factor: Bowling Arsenal

The bowling department boasts a formidable arsenal, spearheaded by the pace duo of Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka. Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara, with their unique bowling actions reminiscent of the legendary Lasith Malinga, promise to unleash havoc upon opposition batsmen. Furthermore, the spin contingent led by Hasaranga himself, ably supported by Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis, adds depth and variety to Sri Lanka's bowling resources.

Challenges Await: Group D Dynamics

Sri Lanka finds themselves pitted in Group D alongside formidable opponents like South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal. The opening encounter against South Africa in New York on June 3 sets the tone for what promises to be a riveting campaign filled with twists and turns.

Sri Lanka squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka