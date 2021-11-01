हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Was a great performance against a side that puts up fight, says New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson after win over India

New Zealand skipper also praised his spinners and said the Kiwi side has adapted well to the conditions here in the UAE.

T20 World Cup: Was a great performance against a side that puts up fight, says New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson after win over India
Photo: BCCI

Dubai: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said the wicket wasn`t an easy one to bat but the Kiwis openers made things easy for the side against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets on Sunday.

"There`s always planning going into the game, but this was a great performance against a side that puts up a fight. The surface wasn`t easy to find a rhythm on, and the way the openers came out really set things up for the chase," said Williamson after the match.

Williamson also praised New Zealand`s spinners and said the Kiwi side has adapted well to the conditions here in the UAE.

ALSO READ | 'We were just not brave enough': Virat Kohli after India's 'bizarre' loss against New Zealand

"It`s just about adapting to the conditions as well as we could. The way the spinners kept applying pressure was commendable and it was a complete performance," said Williamson.

"We play against strong teams all the time, and there are match-winners in every side, and we commit to our brand of cricket and today was a good example of that," he added.

"Ish is an outstanding white-ball bowler, and he`s very experienced in playing T20 cricket, having played in different leagues all over the world, and we`re looking forward to the rest of the games in the league stages," he signed off. 

Mitchell and Kane Williamson stitched a 72-run stand for the second wicket to steer the New Zealand chase. 

With this defeat, India has now lost two games in the ongoing tournament while New Zealand has bounced back after losing the first match.

ALSO READ | India can still qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals despite New Zealand loss, here’s how

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World CupT20 World Cup 2021Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand vs India
Next
Story

'We were just not brave enough': Virat Kohli after India's 'bizarre' loss against New Zealand

Must Watch

PT4M54S

India Vs New Zealand: Why did team India lose, where did it all go wrong?