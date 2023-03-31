Tamannah Bhatia And Rashmika Mandhana Pick MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli As Their Favourites Before IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be witnessing a grand opening ceremony for the first time after 5 years. Bollywood stars Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana will be performing at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony along with singer Arijit Singh at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31).

Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana were seen going through their final rehearsals on Thursday (March 30) before the grand show at 6pm on Friday. Both stars spoke about the experience of performing at the IPL opening ceremony.

WATCH Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana IPL 2023 opening ceremony rehearsals HERE…

Lights _

Camera _

Action __@tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium ___ pic.twitter.com/wAiTBUqjG0 March 30, 2023

“Performing on stage is something that I have enjoyed from start of my career. In addition to that, performing for IPL, which has been through so much after the COVID-19 is really very exhilarating. I will be performing with Arijit (Singh) and Rashmika (Mandhana) and I am really looking forward to it,” Tamannah Bhatia said on Thursday.

‘Mission Majnu’ star Rashmika Mandhana, who has never been to an IPL match before, was also excited about performing at the opening ceremony. “I always wanted to witness an IPL match but never got the opportunity. Today I am going to be performing before an IPL match – so I am like ‘I made it’,” Mandhana said.

When asked about their favourite cricketers, both Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana picked Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli.

“Movies and cricket are really close to us, kind of what we have been bought up with. Dhoni is everyone's favourite and I am no different, Virat also,” Tamannah said.

While Rashmika Mandhana said, “Generally when I watch a cricket match my emotions are too up and down and I only like to check out the scores. Dhoni sir and Virat sir are my favourites of course.”

The one-hour IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be followed by the opening match with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings.